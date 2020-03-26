The Appeal Of eCommerce Amid The Coronavirus

Consumers have stepped up their activity in eCommerce, as they are not staying in hotels, eating in restaurant dining rooms or using public transit, per a PYMNTS COVID-19 consumer survey. More affluent consumers appear to be focused on avoiding public spaces and making purchases through the web instead. And in toy retail, KiwiCo has seen a rise in orders for eCommerce subscriptions and one-off products at a time when children are home from school because of the coronavirus crisis. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

47,000: Minimum number of chain stores throughout the U.S. that have temporarily closed their doors.

90: Minimum number of non-essential nationwide retailers that have temporarily gone dark.

32M: Number of kids under the age of 14 in the U.S.

28%: Share of U.S. survey respondents who said they were using eCommerce to “stock up” on food.

14: The upper age range of KiwiCo’s largest target market.