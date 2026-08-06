Fiserv Puts Clover at Center of Its Technology Reset
Five weeks into Takis Georgakopoulos’ tenure as CEO, Fiserv used the first quarterly report under its new leader to reset expectations for 2026. The payments and banking technology provider lowered its full-year revenue and earnings guidance Thursday, pointing to delayed client projects, weaker conditions in Argentina and softer hardware sales. It also plans to spend more than $100 million on technology infrastructure and cybersecurity during the second half.