Investments

Hims Inc. May Go Public Through Blank-Check Company

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Hims Inc. May Go Public Through Blank-Check Company

Remote healthcare firm Hims Inc. is getting close to an arrangement to go public via a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Oaktree Acquisition Corp., Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources, at a time when the SPAC model has become more popular.

The arrangement could bring a valuation of approximately $1.6 billion for Hims, according to unnamed sources in the report, who noted that Oaktree is in discussions with investors to bring in approximately $75 million to assist in providing backing for the deal. The intentions aren’t set in stone and could not come to fruition.

As it stands, Hims has notched $197 million from investors such as Forerunner Ventures and  Institutional Venture Partners, among others. The company was worth approximately $1.1 billion last year per PitchBook and was started in 2017.

It is known for providing prescriptions for the treatment of conditions for which people could be reticent to go to a provider offline, such as hair loss. Clients undergo a virtual session with a physical and then get a prescription in the mail.

The firm also has grown into mental-health and urgent care offerings as the demand for remote healthcare spikes amid the coronavirus. In addition, Hims Inc. has a business called Hers for women.

As stock market indices in the United States attain new highs, SPACs are gaining momentum. They are development-stage shell firms that don’t possess their own business plans but they merge with private firms that do have them.

Getting American patients to use telehealth offerings was a challenge in a world before the coronavirus: JD Power determined that just 10 percent of consumers utilized telehealth last year.

Once COVID-19 occurred, however, doctor’s offices closed and patients, as well as providers, suddenly viewed telehealth in a new light.

Virtual visits spiked 4,345 percent for non-urgent care from March 2 to April 14 and increased 683 percent for urgent care per a recent study of NYU Langone patient visits.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS STUDY: LEVERAGING THE DIGITAL BANKING SHIFT – SEPTEMBER 2020  

The September 2020 Leveraging The Digital Banking Shift Study, PYMNTS examines consumers’ growing use of online and mobile tools to open and manage accounts as well as the factors that are paramount in building and maintaining trust in the current economic environment. The report is based on a survey of nearly 2,200 account-holding U.S. consumers.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Robinhood Markets' Newest Funding Round Grows To $660M
2.6K
Investments

Robinhood Raises $460M One Month After Raising $200M

Bitcoin Daily: OCC: US National Banks Can Hold Digital Assets; S. Korea Eyes 20 Pct Tax On Crypto Trading
2.6K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: MicroStrategy CEO Says Bitcoin Is ‘Less Risky’ Than Cash; Police Probe Indian Crypto Exchange In $272K Theft

Today In Payments Around The World: PayPal, Mastercard Expand Debit Card Offering In Europe; ECB President Advocates For Digital Euro
2.3K
News

Today In Payments Around The World: PayPal, Mastercard Expand Debit Card Offering In Europe; ECB President Advocates For Digital Euro

2.1K
Security & Fraud

Shopify: 2 Employees Took Consumer Data From Merchant Sites

2.0K
B2B Payments

Closing The Paper Check To Instant Cash Flow Gap For America’s SMBs

2.0K
Digital Payments

Making Digital Card Features Stick – And Sticky

Disneyland
1.9K
Retail

Disneyland Pushes For A Green Light To Reopen With Advanced Safety Measures

BNPL Firm Sezzle Allies With Ally Lending
1.9K
Buy Now Pay Later

BNPL Firm Sezzle Allies With Ally Lending To Expand Loan Options

1.9K
Faster Payments

FIS, The Clearing House Partner To Connect Small, Mid-Sized Banks, CUs To RTP

Fiserv: Online Gaming Payments
1.9K
Payments Innovation

Online Gaming’s Winning Payouts Plan

1.8K
1
Fraud Prevention

Report: Overcoming ID Fraud’s Technology Blind Spots

1.8K
Investments

Sneaker Marketplace Goat Group Nets $100M For Expansion On $1.75B Valuation

1.8K
Economy

Data: 87 Pct Of NYC Restaurants Couldn't Pay Full Rent In August

Ruth Bader Ginsburg And Women's Payments
1.8K
Financial Inclusion

Have A Credit Card In Your Purse? Thank Ruth Bader Ginsburg

1.7K
CFO

Report: Using Digital AP To Build Faster Subcontractor Payments Flows