Healthcare

Why Telehealth Will Go On Strong Long After COVID-19

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Telehealth

Getting U.S. patients to use telehealth services was a challenge in a pre-COVID world, with JD Power finding that only 10 percent of consumers used telemedicine in 2019. But then the pandemic hit, doctors’ offices shut down and patients and providers suddenly saw telehealth in a new light.

recent study of patient visits at NYU Langone found virtual visits rose 4,345 percent for non-urgent care between March 2 and April 14, and also rose 683 percent for urgent care.

PYMNTS has spoken several telehealth innovators over the past several weeks and the consensus is that such shifts won’t be temporary, as COVID-19 has done a lot to change how we view healthcare.

“This situation has really laid bare a lot of the issues that have been within the system for this whole time,” Murray Brozinsky, CEO of virtual care platform Conversa Health, explained in a recent conversation with PYMNTS. “This was building, but what telehealth likely required was a catalyst, [and] COVID-19 has now been that catalyst that pushed it … right over the edge.”

Telehealth got its first big boost in March when the Trump administration temporarily eased government payment rules for such visits. Healthcare providers were suddenly able to receive full Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement for telehealth visits at the same rate as those provided in person.

That pushed private insurers to adopt similar rule changes as well. The ability to receive full compensation inspired more providers to offer digital health services and market them more actively to patients. That put the option of telehealth in front of more patients. As more providers offered virtual service, patients could see their own doctors as opposed to experimenting both a new delivery mechanism and new clinician at the same time.

Ryan Krause, vice president at healthcare software company Epic Systemstold PYMNTS  the 3,000 hospitals and more than 250,000 physicians currently using the firm’s software are doing more and more virtual visits. He said that the company’s software enabled fewer than 50,000 appointments in February before the pandemic really hit. But that jumped to 2.5 million by April.

Both Krause and VillageMD Co-Founder and CEO Tim Barry told PYMNTS recently that telemedicine not only makes patients feel safer in a COVID era, but can lead to better clinical outcomes. Barry told Karen Webster that digital tools can enable more holistic treatment plans that don’t have to revolve around office visits.

“The goal is to offer an access point to a comprehensive model that says: ‘For as long as you’re trying to manage a condition, we’ve got a team of people and we’ve got a set of technologies that are going to be working with you to make sure that we get better outcomes,’” he said.

Telehealth access is part of that equation, as are tracking tools that enable things like sending consumers reminders about taking their medications. Staffers can also follow up with patients to make sure treatments are working as planned or direct consumers to convenient clinics for in-person visits. Barry said that last part is why VillageMD recently partnered with Walgreens to build primary care clinics in 500 to 700 stores across 30 underserved U.S. markets.

As for what comes next for telehealth, the picture looks uncertain. As could be expected, patients’ recent explosive interest is easing off some.

And not everyone is an unabashed supporter. Primary care physician David Blumenthal wrote recently in Harvard Business Review that telehealth has limits. For instance, patients on a screen might not actually provide a doctor with enough information to confidently treat the person, particularly those with complex chronic conditions.

“Well-trained clinicians use all their senses — not just hearing and vision. They appraise the whole patient: Is there a new limp, a shift in posture, a new pallor?” he wrote. “Often, it’s what patients don’t notice or complain about that is essential. And there is no diagnostic test more cost-effective than the laying on of hands. I have found treatable cancers multiple times in routine exams that would be impossible to replicate in the virtual world. Could a Zoom visit detect a lymph node too firm, a spleen or liver too large, or an unexpected prostate nodule (with a normal PSA)?”

But few of the telehealth innovators we’ve spoken to recently are pushing for fully replacing traditional office visits with digital ones. They also say that for patients with complex conditions, virtual visits can actually increase how often they see their doctors.

“This is definitely going to be part of our future, and I think the needs we’ve seen exposed will get built into the way we work and provide care,” Conversa’s Brozinsky said.

——————————

New PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index – July 2020 

Staying home 24/7 has consumers turning to subscription services for both entertainment and their day-to-day needs. While that’s a great opportunity for providers, it also presents a challenge — 27.4 million consumers are looking to cancel their subscriptions because of friction and cost concerns. In the latest Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS reveals the five key features that can help companies keep subscribers loyal despite today’s challenging economic times.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

6.4K
Payment Methods

Brazil Will OK WhatsApp Payments If Facebook Follows Rules

High Court Considers CFPB's Fate
5.6K
CFPB

CFPB Consumer Complaints Up 50 Pct During Pandemic

Bitcoin Daily: MUFG To Issue Crypto For Payment App; Unsuccessful Hackers Demanded $7.5M In Crypto From Argentina's Telecom SA To Stop Attack
4.0K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: MUFG To Issue Crypto For Payment App; Unsuccessful Hackers Demanded $7.5M In Crypto From Argentina’s Telecom SA To Stop Attack

Starbucks
3.2K
Retail

Starbucks Sweetens Loyalty Perks With Payment Options

Trulioo: Digital ID Verification Needs Upgrades
2.5K
Digital Identity

Trulioo: Why Digital Identity Needs Disruption – Right Now

stimulus
2.4K
Economy

Stimulus Talks Kick Off In DC As Economy Flashes Red

How To Fix Public Payout Systems To Fight Fraud
2.2K
Security & Fraud

Why Traditional Fraud Methods Failed To Stop Public-Payout Systems Fraud

Amid Claims Of Bias From Potus, White House Will Have A Summit On Social Media
2.1K
Economy

White House Nixes Unemployment Benefits Extension

2.1K
Economy

GOP Mulls Reduced Unemployment Benefit

How Mastercard Is Taking Crypto To Point Of Sale
2.0K
Cryptocurrency

How Mastercard Is Taking Crypto To The Point Of Sale

Credit Unions And Microbusinesses Collaborate
2.0K
Credit Unions

PSCU CEO: Credit Unions And Microbusinesses Collaborate To Reopen/Restart The Economy

Innovating With Digital Fitness, Commerce
1.9K
Today In Data

Innovating With Digital Fitness And Commerce Platforms

Popshop Brings More Livestreaming To The US
1.9K
Retail

Digital 3.0 At The Intersection of Livestreaming And Retail

1.9K
B2B Payments

JPMorgan, Hazeltree Team Up For Liquidity Management

1.9K
Bank Regulation

New Report: Mercado Pago On How Mobile Bridges The LatAm Banking Gap