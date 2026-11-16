AI cybersecurity company Corma is now a $1 billion company after raising $125 million.

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The startup’s Series A round, announced Monday (Nov. 16), will allow Corma to speed up the scaling of its foundational models and expand staffing and compute capacity. The financing comes just three months after the company’s launch.

“When we introduced Corma in August, we came with a warning: AI’s offensive capabilities were growing exponentially, while its defensive capabilities were barely moving. In the months that followed, that warning played out in public,” the company said in a blog post.

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“In October, a wave of critical vulnerabilities and breaches across some of the world’s most widely used software sent security teams scrambling and governments from Washington to Tokyo sounding the alarm. The industry called it Black October.”

But when these incidents happened, Corma added, some of the world’s leading enterprises already had the company’s tech working in tandem with their security teams. Since then, the company has seen a spike in demand from some of the biggest organizations on the planet, the blog post added.

“Candidly, one of the biggest challenges we are continuously facing is to secure enough compute capacity to keep up with that demand,” Corma said. “For those on the waitlist – know that we are still working around the clock to expand it as quickly as possible.”

As covered here earlier this year, PYMNTS Intelligence research, from the report “Scale Amplification: How Revenue Amplifies Agent-Driven Identity,” found that large enterprises, with their more expansive digital footprints, can be at greater risk to things like the AI-powered spoofing of identity documents thanks to the industrialization of deepfakes and automated data scraping capabilities by adversarial fraudsters.

“Cybersecurity has long been organized around the idea of a perimeter, or the boundary separating trusted internal systems from outside threats,” PYMNTS wrote in July.

“Cloud computing, APIs, mobile work and third-party software had already weakened that model. AI may finish the job. The new perimeter is dynamic. It consists of permissions, connections, transaction rules and operating decisions that can be changed as new intelligence arrives.”

This means that the most crucial corporate security capability is neither perfect prevention nor instantaneous patching, but the ability to understand what a newly discovered flaw can reach and alter that route before exploitation takes place, the report added.