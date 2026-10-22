AI Finds Flaws Hiding in the Code Behind 70% of Websites

Highlights
Two flaws in PHP, the code behind nearly 70% of websites, can let hackers take over a site without a password. AI found them after they sat hidden for more than a decade.
U.S. agencies told organizations to update PHP right away or take it offline if they can’t. Government agencies in the Netherlands, France, Denmark and Finland took websites offline as a precaution.
Japanese banks paused some services. MUFG Bank halted some online banking transactions, Mizuho stopped services and Shizuoka Bank shut its banking app. Japan’s bank settlement network was not affected.
Security flaws discovered with the help of artificial intelligence have triggered an urgent, OpenAI-led effort to protect websites worldwide, PYMNTS reported. The scramble exposes how quickly AI can uncover weaknesses in the software that supports online banking, payments and commerce.