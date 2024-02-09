T-Mobile Launches New Loyalty Program, Mobile App

T-Mobile has launched a new loyalty program together with an app mobile apps, that helps customers manage the perks and benefits.

The wireless carrier’s new status level, called “Magenta Status,” provides exclusive benefits and privileges across a range of services like hotels, rental cars, movie tickets and concerts, T-Mobile said in a Thursday (Feb. 8) press release.

Magenta Status offers T-Mobile customers an array of new discounts and experiences from brands such as Hilton, Hertz and Dollar, in addition to the existing perks they enjoy with Apple TV+, Hulu, Netflix and Shell, according to the release.

To ensure easy management of perks and benefits, T-Mobile has introduced a new app called T Life, the release said. This app allows customers to oversee all their Magenta Status perks, T-Mobile Tuesdays, and other benefits included with their wireless plan.

The new T Life app also enables T-Mobile Home Internet customers to manage their home network through the app and SyncUP KIDS Watch customers to keep track of device locations, per the release.

“T Life provides a more streamlined experience and will eventually be the one, unifying app for all things T-Mobile with plans to add additional benefits, products and account management features over time,” the press release said.

The new benefits offered by Magenta Status include discounted rates and automatic upgrades at Hilton’s 22 hotel brands; the ability to return rental cars at the airport without having to refuel them at Dollar or recharge them at Hertz; the opportunity to purchase specified movies tickets for everyone on the account for $5 each once a month; and the opportunity to enjoy 25% off tickets to live shows at Live Nation amphitheaters and select clubs and venues throughout the year.

T-Mobile’s existing thank you program, T-Mobile Tuesdays, will continue to offer exclusive discounts and freebies like savings on gas at Shell and a free Crazy Combo from Little Caesars every Tuesday, the release said.

The launch of this new loyalty program and app comes at a time when T-Mobile and other telecommunications companies are promoting new partnerships and 5G upgrades. They’re also offering purpose-built devices geared toward optimizing the potential of 5G.