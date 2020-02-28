Merchant Innovation

Sphere, VisitPay Debut Text To Pay For Healthcare

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
A new way of paying medical bills via SMS has arrived.

Sphere, a leader in end-to-end payment solutions, will team up with VisitPay, which works with medical patient payment and security, to improve patient payment processes.

The two entities launched on Thursday (Feb.27) a mobile payment solution called Text to Pay, which works with healthcare providers and gives them a secure way to offer and accept payment through text messages.

The app will complement existing channels and just gives patients another, possibly more convenient, method of paying their bills.

A press release calls it “essential” for any health care entity to offer electronic or mobile methods of paying, especially with the rise in high costs for health plans and co-pays. Because of that, patients have become responsible for a higher percentage of their health care bills than they once were.

And, the release adds, patients’ perceptions of their health care experiences are influenced greatly by the transparency and ease with which they can access the billing experience. Because people manage their lives via mobile phones, they expect to manage health care billing any time and anywhere, the release states.

Up to 60 percent of VisitPay logins are now made with a mobile phone, and the companies expect “rapid” adoption of the new Text to Pay app.

The demand is met by combining Sphere’s secure payments platform with VisitPay’s patient-centric approach. The app will allow patients to pay over SMS without risking sensitive data from cards or their own files, using card tokens already collected from the patients. They won’t need to download further apps and can choose to pay for single visits or multiple visits at a time, the press release states.

Payments will have automatically corresponded to the visit they were made for, and the companies promise accuracy and convenience in that respect.

Patient information and privacy have been hot topics, as many governments and businesses alike debate how the issue should be handled.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Tesco Tesco
3.4K
International

Tesco To Refocus Business After $357M China Sale

fintech acquisitions fintech acquisitions
3.1K
Banking

JPMC CEO: Bank Plans FinTech, Other ‘Very Creative’ Acquisitions

Challenger Bank Battle In Full Swing In UK Challenger Bank Battle In Full Swing In UK
3.1K
Digital Banking

Challenger Bank Battle In Full Swing In UK

H-E-B, Wegmans And Trader Joe’s Lead CX Index H-E-B, Wegmans And Trader Joe’s Lead CX Index
2.8K
Real Estate

Customer Experience Surpasses Brand, Price

Vroozi and Strata to work together Vroozi and Strata to work together
2.8K
B2B Payments

Vroozi Expands Procure-To-Pay Offering Into UK

UK, FinTech, B-Social, seed funding, debit card, mastercard, news UK, FinTech, B-Social, seed funding, debit card, mastercard, news
2.7K
Digital Banking

UK FinTech B-Social Notches Extra £7.8M Before Rebranding

Microsoft, software, Engineer, Volodymyr Kvashuk, Ukraine, Guilty, Felonies, Pilfering, eCurrency, digital money, Microsoft, software, Engineer, Volodymyr Kvashuk, Ukraine, Guilty, Felonies, Pilfering, eCurrency, digital money,
2.6K
Security & Fraud

Ex-Microsoft Engineer Guilty Of Pilfering $10M In eCurrency

Uber Eats delivery Uber Eats delivery
2.4K
Personnel

Uber Ousts Uber Eats Head As It Looks To Stem Losses

Coronavirus has affected Mastercard's revenues this quarter. Coronavirus has affected Mastercard's revenues this quarter.
2.3K
Mastercard

Mastercard Warns Coronavirus Hit To Revenue In Q1

U.S. stock market, coronavirus, s&P U.S. stock market, coronavirus, s&P
2.3K
Investments

Coronavirus Decimates US Stock Market $1.7T In 48 Hours

Ajay Banga, Michael Miebach Ajay Banga, Michael Miebach
2.2K
Mastercard

Mastercard’s Incoming CEO’s Take On The Future Of Payments

2.2K
B2B Payments

What New Payment Rails Miss About Solving B2B’s Remittance Challenge

investment decline investment decline
2.1K
Investments

VC Interest In Food Delivery And AgriTech Declines

Swift Swift
2.1K
Innovation

SWIFT: The Road To ISO 20022 Adoption

Shell oil co. Shell oil co.
2.1K
B2B Payments

Shell Launches Fleet Card, Telematics Suite In India