Management solutions company Cegid has teamed up with artificial intelligence (AI) process automation company Esker to form a technological partnership agreement, according to a Tuesday (March 10) release.

“In order to provide its customers with even better service, Cegid wanted to give them the opportunity to fully automate their supplier invoicing management processes. The integration with Esker provides all the functions necessary for reliable and efficient processing of supplier invoices,” the release said.

Esker’s AI engine combines data extraction tools, including machine and deep learning, and allows for every invoice to be digitized, making sure that there’s data consistency and integrity, and then making them available directly in Cegid XRP Flex.

“This OEM alliance brings together the expertise of two software leaders in their respective fields. Cegid provides the guarantee of a functionally rich ERP offering for rapid deployment and Esker the technological guarantee of its data extraction engines,” the release said. “This integration is intended to be totally transparent and perfectly fluid in terms of usability with Cegid XRP Flex.”

The offer is now available through the Cegid reseller network in France, as well as African countries where French is spoken.

“This agreement is an integral part of our strategy to share our expertise and incorporate our technologies into other vendors’ solutions in order to enrich their offerings,” said Esker Vice President, International Business Development Eric Thomas. “Thanks to this integration, we can reach the SME market — the core target market for the Cegid XRP Flex offer. It’s a win-win relationship.”

Laurent Leenhardt, executive director, ERP market at Cegid, said the partnership would be beneficial to both companies.

“We are delighted to have Esker on our side with this new functional component offered to our customers in the Cegid XRP Flex Marketplace,” Leenhardt said. “To enhance our product in a simple, connected and secure way, we are partnering with recognized industry experts. Esker is a referral partner in this future ecosystem, which we are building to be as close as possible to our customers’ needs. We enable our network of distributors to better target their market with a richer offering and advanced technologies to help them achieve their growth plans.”