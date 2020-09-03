Partnerships / Acquisitions

Instacart Pushes Into Convenience Store Market With 7-Eleven Deal

Instacart Announces Deal With 7-Eleven

Instacart, which has made a name for itself delivering groceries from the big supermarket chains, is now moving into the convenience store sector.

On Thursday (Sept. 3), Instacart announced its first deal with a convenience store chain, adding 7-Eleven to its online ordering platform, with plans to initially start making deliveries from 750 stores across the country in a first phase covering Virginia; Maryland; Washington, D.C.; Florida; and Texas.

Instacart plans to follow this up with a nationwide rollout over the next few months that will eventually include more than 7,000 7-Eleven stores across the country.

"We're excited to introduce 7-Eleven as Instacart's first national convenience store partner,” said Nilam Ganenthiran, president of Instacart, in a press release. “7-Eleven is a beloved, generational brand with a deep legacy. Most of us grew up with a 7-Eleven in our neighborhood and probably remember our first Slurpee drink. They're the world's largest convenience retailer, and are known for delivering consumers an around-the-clock accessible, convenient and affordable experience anytime, anywhere.”

The move also comes as 7-Eleven pushes its own online ordering app that allows for contactless pickup in a bid to drum up additional business amid the pandemic. The Irving, Texas-based convenience store chain recently expanded its 7NOW delivery app to enable customers to order and pay for items ahead of time. Customers can then pick up their order at a specific time, bypassing any line at the checkout counter.

"7-Eleven got its start 93 years ago because of its forward-thinking innovation that forever changed the way people shop," said Chris Tanco, COO of 7-Eleven, in a press release. "Our success then, and today, is built on continued innovation that ensures we continue offering our customers exceptional products and services when and where they want them. Adding 7-Eleven to Instacart's platform was a logical step."

NEW PYMNTS DATA: HOW WE SHOP STUDY – SEPTEMBER 2020

The How We Shop Report, a PYMNTS collaboration with PayPal, aims to understand how consumers of all ages and incomes are shifting to shopping and paying online in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our research builds on a series of studies conducted since March, surveying more than 16,000 consumers on how their shopping habits and payments preferences are changing as the crisis continues. This report focuses on our latest survey of 2,163 respondents and examines how their increased appetite for online commerce and digital touchless methods, such as QR codes, contactless cards and digital wallets, is poised to shape the post-pandemic economy.

