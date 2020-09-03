Instacart Announces Deal With 7-Eleven

Instacart, which has made a name for itself delivering groceries from the big supermarket chains, is now moving into the convenience store sector.

On Thursday (Sept. 3), Instacart announced its first deal with a convenience store chain, adding 7-Eleven to its online ordering platform, with plans to initially start making deliveries from 750 stores across the country in a first phase covering Virginia; Maryland; Washington, D.C.; Florida; and Texas.

Instacart plans to follow this up with a nationwide rollout over the next few months that will eventually include more than 7,000 7-Eleven stores across the country.

"We're excited to introduce 7-Eleven as Instacart's first national convenience store partner,” said Nilam Ganenthiran, president of Instacart, in a press release. “7-Eleven is a beloved, generational brand with a deep legacy. Most of us grew up with a 7-Eleven in our neighborhood and probably remember our first Slurpee drink. They're the world's largest convenience retailer, and are known for delivering consumers an around-the-clock accessible, convenient and affordable experience anytime, anywhere.”

The move also comes as 7-Eleven pushes its own online ordering app that allows for contactless pickup in a bid to drum up additional business amid the pandemic. The Irving, Texas-based convenience store chain recently expanded its 7NOW delivery app to enable customers to order and pay for items ahead of time. Customers can then pick up their order at a specific time, bypassing any line at the checkout counter.

"7-Eleven got its start 93 years ago because of its forward-thinking innovation that forever changed the way people shop," said Chris Tanco, COO of 7-Eleven, in a press release. "Our success then, and today, is built on continued innovation that ensures we continue offering our customers exceptional products and services when and where they want them. Adding 7-Eleven to Instacart's platform was a logical step."