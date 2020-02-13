Partnerships / Acquisitions

PayPal And FIS Team On Loyalty Points Redemption

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
PayPal And FIS Expand Partnership With Loyalty Points Redemption

FIS and PayPal have expanded their partnership so that cardholders of institutions participating in the FIS Premium Payback network can use their rewards points to pay for things at PayPal merchants all around the world, according to a press release

This new integration means that FIS is the first non-bank payment processor to sync up with PayPal’s Pay with Rewards. Cardholders will be able to start using the service in the third quarter of this year.

“Cardholders in FIS’ Premium Payback loyalty network will soon be able to easily link their reward[s] points to their account[s] with PayPal, enabling mutual customers to use their eligible rewards points to pay for eligible purchases via PayPal at their favorite retail brands. The new agreement builds on an existing relationship between FIS and Worldpay for processing card payments for PayPal customers in more than 50 markets around the world,” the release said.

There are thousands of financial institutions that make up more than 7,000 card loyalty programs enrolled in the FIS Premium Payback space. When a cardholder chooses to use PayPal as a payment method, they’ll have the option to transform their loyalty point balance into a form of payment.

“Our partnership with FIS will help us extend Pay with Rewards to even more customers, offering more payment choice to our joint customers,” said Jim Magats, senior vice president of global payments at PayPal. “The combination of FIS’ wide-reaching loyalty program, which services thousands of financial institutions, and PayPal’s network of 24 million global merchants will enable millions of additional cardholders to use loyalty points for PayPal purchases.”

Jim Johnson, head of Americas payments and wealth at FIS, said the partnership’s expansion creates a new way for people to use both services.

“It’s exciting that two leading pioneers in the Loyalty-as-a-Currency space are joining forces to open new lanes of commerce,” Johnson said. “This new partnership with PayPal demonstrates FIS’ drive to turn loyalty programs into a strategic differentiator for our financial institution clients, and create a seamless new payment experience for their cardholders.”

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

MoneyLion MoneyLion
4.0K
Mastercard

Mastercard: The Role Of ‘Instant’ In Improving Consumer Financial Health

Why The Cyberfraud Fight Needs A Trusted Identity Reset Why The Cyberfraud Fight Needs A Trusted Identity Reset
3.2K
Authentication

Why The Cyberfraud Fight Needs A Trusted Identity Reset

2.9K
Disbursements

Ohio University On Paper Checks And The Higher Ed Financial Aid Catch 22

groceries groceries
2.6K
Subscription Commerce

Meal Service Plans Get Shaken And Stirred By Adding Alcohol

biometric artificial intelligence biometric artificial intelligence
2.5K
Authentication

Inside The Fight For Digital Driver’s Licenses

2.4K
Taxes

Amazon (And Others) Brace For India’s New eCommerce Tax

Google Under Fire For Allegedly Promoting Own Travel Service Over Others Google Under Fire For Allegedly Promoting Own Travel Service Over Others
2.4K
ANTITRUST

Google Under Fire For Allegedly Promoting Own Travel Service Over Others

SWIFT gpi Transferred Over $77T In 2019 SWIFT gpi Transferred Over $77T In 2019
2.4K
Global Payments

SWIFT gpi Transferred Over $77T In 2019

2.3K
VISA

Visa On Bringing More Female Founders Into The Reinvention Of Retail

Top WeWork Exec Refutes Claim That Former CEO Received $1B Top WeWork Exec Refutes Claim That Former CEO Received $1B
2.3K
Business

Top WeWork Exec Refutes Claim That Former CEO ‘Walked Away’ With $1B

mastercard, payments, china, china's central bank, people's bank of china, debit cards, trade agreement, news mastercard, payments, china, china's central bank, people's bank of china, debit cards, trade agreement, news
2.3K
Mastercard

Mastercard Gets Nod To Join China’s $27T Payments Market

earning report earning report
2.3K
Earnings

Western Union On Doubling Down On Digital In 2020

Fiserv, SAP Team For Simpler B2B Payments Fiserv, SAP Team For Simpler B2B Payments
2.3K
B2B Payments

Fiserv, SAP Team For Simpler B2B Payments

2.3K
Banking

Revolut Starts Open Banking Service For UK Customers

2.2K
B2B Payments

How Payments Power Small Businesses’ Mobile Banking Adoption