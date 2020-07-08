Shopify Teams Up With Kustomer

Kustomer on Wednesday (July 8) announced a deal with Shopify that the New York firm is betting will expand the reach of its CRM (customer relationship management) platform.

Shopify has selected Kustomer as “an enterprise customer service CRM platform in the Shopify Plus Certified App Program,” Kustomer announced in a press release.

Through this new “enhanced integration” of Kustomer’s platform with Shopify Plus, merchants “will be able to integrate with Kustomer’s best-in-class platform with one click,” the company noted.

For merchants doing business on Shopify Plus, the new partnership will make “Shopify data viewable within the context of their customers’ historical activity, and actionable so that they can process returns and exchanges.”

In addition, sellers on Shopify Plus will now be able to quickly pull up Shopify invoices as needed and launch “conversations based on that data,” Kustomer stated in a press release.

Kustomer also noted that its platform will help Shopify Plus merchants operate more efficiently, automating 40 percent of interactions.

“We are excited to be recognized as a best-in-class customer service platform by Shopify Plus and join this incredible partnership network to extend our leading customer service and support capabilities to help brands and customer service agents succeed and further fuel business growth,” said Brad Birnbaum, co-founder and CEO of Kustomer.

The new Kustomer/Shopify integration will also enable businesses selling on Shopify Plus to track all past and present customer interactions through a “chronological and detailed timeline.” In addition, the new partnership will allow merchants to identify their more promising customers for further cultivation based on their history of purchases and “lifetime value,” Kustomer said.

The integration with Kustomer is one of a number of enhancements Shopify has rolled out over the past few months, aiming to capture the surge of interest in online shopping amid the coronavirus.

“The Shopify Plus Certified App program is designed to meet the advanced requirements of the world’s fastest-growing brands,” said Loren Padelford, general manager of Shopify Plus, in a press release. “We’re happy to welcome Kustomer to the program, bringing their insight and experience in customer support to the Plus merchant community.”