AffiniPay Expands Payment Processing Solutions to Puerto Rico

AffiniPay has expanded the availability of its payment processing solutions for attorneys and accounting professionals to Puerto Rico.

These solutions, LawPay and CPACharge, are already used by more than 80,000 law and accounting firms in the United States and Canada, the company said in a Thursday (April 18) press release.

“This move not only demonstrates our dedication to serving professionals worldwide, but also reflects our responsibility to innovation and growth,” Dru Armstrong, CEO of AffiniPay, said in the release.

AffiniPay’s MyCase brand, which offers legal practice management software for small and solo firms, has been available in Puerto Rico since 2015, according to the release. It was acquired by AffiniPay in 2022.

The ability to bring together financial tools around a modern legal payment platform with integrated digital invoicing capabilities can create needed efficiencies for small and medium-size legal practices while simultaneously driving better client outcomes, Armstrong told PYMNTS in an interview posted in March 2023.

“We have lots of data that shows [businesses] get paid faster and more fully if they’re able to get an accurate digital invoice out quickly and have a digital payment link,” Armstrong said. “Often, the reason people are calling us in the first place is they recognize clients want to pay them with a credit card, or with a digital eCheck, or with a pay later option.”

AffiniPay announced in March that its fee lending solution for the legal industry, Pay Later, had processed over $125 million in legal fees since its launch in April 2022.

Pay Later, which is powered by Affirm and is available exclusively in the LawPay and MyCase platforms, is a pay-over-time product designed specifically for the legal industry.

“The rapid customer adoption and use of our Pay Later product is something we are very excited to celebrate,” Armstrong said at the time. “With Pay Later, we have been able to provide greater access to justice for our firms’ customers.”

In another recent move, AffiniPay partnered with card-issuing platform Marqeta in February. Marqeta will power MyCase Smart Spend, a spend management solution designed to help law firms streamline expenses and manage finances.