AffiniPay Fee Lending Solution for Legal Industry Processes $125 Million

AffiniPay has announced that its fee lending solution for the legal industry, Pay Later, has processed over $125 million in legal fees since its launch in April 2022.

Pay Later, which is a pay-over-time product designed specifically for the legal industry, has also been used by more than 54,000 legal professionals in the two years since its introduction, the company said in a Wednesday (March 20) press release.

“The rapid customer adoption and use of our Pay Later product is something we are very excited to celebrate,” Dru Armstrong, CEO of AffiniPay, said in the release. “With Pay Later, we have been able to provide greater access to justice for our firms’ customers.”

Pay Later is powered by Affirm and is available exclusively in AffiniPay’s LawPay and MyCase platforms, according to the release.

With this solution, law firms can receive the full invoiced amount at the start of an engagement while their clients can pay their legal fee loans over time in monthly installments, the release said.

This offering also enables law firms to take on legal work from clients who would not be able to pay legal fees without the option of paying in installments, per the release.

A LawPay customer, Troy Cupps, office manager for Diana Cupps Law, said in the release that this solution allows customers to pay over time when facing unexpected legal costs.

“Pay Later has benefited our firm because it has allowed clients to use Pay Later versus not being able to afford it otherwise,” Cupps said.

In another recent product launch, AffiniPay said in February that it has partnered with card issuing platform Marqeta for the upcoming launch of a spend management solution. This solution, MyCase Smart Spend, is powered by a LawPay Visa SMB credit card embedded with the MyCase platform and will help law firms streamline expenses and manage finances.

Also in February, AffiniPay debuted in-person payments that will be added to LawPay, MyCase and other solutions offered by the company. This offering will integrate in-person payment devices across products and interfaces, offering “on-the-go and in-office payments and with the latest ‘tap-to-phone’ technology for mobile,” AffiniPay said.