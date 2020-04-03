Retail

Apple Says Retail Locations To Stay Shuttered Up To May

Posted on
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Apple Inc. told staffers that its American retail locations will stay shuttered and work-from-home processes will remain up to May. The tech firm has approximately 270 U.S. stores that are part of the 458 locations beyond China, Hong Kong and Taiwan that were closed last month to aid in reducing the spread of COVID-19, Bloomberg reported.

Deirdre O’Brien, the company’s senior vice president of retail and people, told workers in a memo that the firm expects that “flexible work arrangements will remain in place for all offices, and all retail stores will remain closed, until early May.”

The executive noted that Apple is “continuing to monitor local conditions for every Apple facility on a daily basis” and will come to “reopening decisions on the basis of thorough, thoughtful reviews and the latest guidance from local governments and public health experts.”

In the past, O’Brien informed workers that some international locations could open as soon as early April. O’Brien also noted in the memo that the firm’s “executive team is meeting daily and closely coordinating with teams across the company.”

With Apple stores shuttered because of COVID-19, according to past reports, individuals who left their iPhones or other products for repair won’t be able to get them until further notice. Customers were provided with two days to retrieve their devices beyond the official March 14 store closings.

Those who didn’t make it to Apple retailers in that time frame will need to wait until the reopening of the stores. Apple reportedly connected with customers who left their devices for repair. Many took the risk to go and pick them up. The owners who missed the window will have their devices stay at the store.

The tech firm originally intended to reopen stores March 27, but it changed the date to a time that was not determined because of the coronavirus pandemic. The decision came after growing restrictions and business closures in the country.

