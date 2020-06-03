Banana Republic will donate more than $20 million in clothes to Americans in need to help with the financial strain of the pandemic through its Will Work for a Better Republic initiative, a press release states.

The fashion retailer will partner with nonprofit Delivering Good, which works to pull in retailers, manufacturers, foundations and individuals to support those in impoverished or low-income situations, according to the release. Banana Republic will use its partnerships to donate clothes through a number of affiliated organizations around the country, including Hour Working Women Program in New York, Central City Neighborhood Partners in Los Angeles, Family Focus Englewood in Chicago and more.

Delivering Good President and CEO Lisa Gurwitch said the initiative would do well to help those facing homelessness and poverty.

“Among our network of more than 700 community partners, we will focus this donation on nonprofits with workforce training and re-entry programs and markets that have been especially affected by the current crises,” Gurwitch said, according to the release. “This donation will have such a positive impact on men, women and disadvantaged young adults.”

Mark Breitbard, head of Banana Republic and Gap Inc. specialty brands said it was imperative now more than ever to work together to help people in need.

“As America faces historic unemployment rates, Banana Republic Will Work for a Better Republic, helping Americans get back to work by providing confidence through clothing they can wear for interviews and in different work environments, including working from home,” Breitbard said in the release.

Banana Republic also recently teamed with Gap, Athleta and Old Navy in order to donate $250,000 to the NAACP and EmbraceRace to support equal rights, the release states.

The Gap Foundation also previously announced a donation of $1 million to go toward local, state, national and worldwide initiatives supporting underserved families. And Gap has used its supply chain to help hospitals get more access to personal protective equipment (PPE), the release states.

In February, Banana Republic teamed up with delivery app Postmates to offer same-day delivery to its customers.