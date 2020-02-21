Retail

Banana Republic Offers Same-Day Delivery, Powered By Postmates

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Banana Republic Offers Same-Day Delivery

Banana Republic and Postmates have teamed up for an on-demand delivery service, according to Good Morning America.

The partnership will enable customers to get same-day delivery on clothing items using Postmates.

“We are excited to introduce this partnership with Postmates as we continue to offer our customers convenient ways to shop,” said Banana Republic Chief Marketing Officer Mary Alderete. “Our customers are curious, connected and out in the world, and we’re offering them a modern retail experience. Same-day delivery is a natural next step for us as we’re seeing continued success with our buy online, pick up in-store (BOPIS) program.”

The service started on Thursday (Feb. 20), and is available in 15 locations in Southern California and New York City.

Postmates previously partnered with Old Navy on clothes delivery during the holidays. Both Banana Republic and Old Navy are under the umbrella of the Gap Inc. brand.

“Consumers are accustomed to getting things on demand, and we’ve seen an uptick in non-food-related orders,” a Postmates spokesperson said.

In August of last year, Banana Republic announced a subscription service for women’s clothes called Style Passport.

“We’re constantly evolving with our customer, meeting her where she is shopping. Style Passport will drive incremental revenue, and help us connect with younger shoppers who appreciate great style and want an affordable, sustainable way to try new fashion,” Banana Republic CEO and President Mark Breitbard said in the company’s announcement. “With this new service, we’ll gather valuable insights from a highly interactive customer base that can be used to design future products and experiences.”

The paid monthly service lets people buy and keep any product. There is an $85 charge for a plan that includes three pieces of clothing. The plan includes unlimited returns and exchanges, as well as complimentary laundry services and free priority shipping.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

4.0K
B2B Payments

CORT On Using Mobile, Visual Purchasing To Solve B2B Event Payments Friction

Mastercard: Collaboration Is Key To Lowering Corporates’ Real-Time Barriers Mastercard: Collaboration Is Key To Lowering Corporates’ Real-Time Barriers
3.6K
B2B Payments

Mastercard: Collaboration Is Key To Scaling Real-Time Payments

3.5K
Security & Fraud

How FIs Can Win The Battle Against ‘Smarter’ Payments Fraud

3.5K
Ridesharing

Coronavirus Fear Infects NYC Ridesharing

Rapyd, Visa Promote FinTech Adoption Rapyd, Visa Promote FinTech Adoption
3.1K
B2B Payments

Rapyd, Visa Promote FinTech Adoption

cashplus, payments, tracking, SMB, cards, spending, google maps, news cashplus, payments, tracking, SMB, cards, spending, google maps, news
3.0K
B2B Payments

Cashplus Launches Payment Tracking For Its SMB Cards

HDFC Banks Teams Up With Mastercard and And SAP Concor On Corp Spending Management HDFC Banks Teams Up With Mastercard and And SAP Concor On Corp Spending Management
2.8K
B2B Payments

HDFC Taps Mastercard, SAP Concur For T&E Tech

Fintech LendingClub Buys Radius Bank For $185M Fintech LendingClub Buys Radius Bank For $185M
2.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

FinTech LendingClub Buys Radius Bank For $185M

fourth quarter earnings fourth quarter earnings
2.4K
Earnings

LendingClub CEO Heralds ‘Transformative’ Radius Bank Buy

citi, contour, trade finance, blockchain, B2B, singapore, banking, Voltron, letters of credit, citi, contour, trade finance, blockchain, B2B, singapore, banking, Voltron, letters of credit,
2.4K
B2B Payments

Citi Joins Trade Finance Network

Blue Apron looks for buyer Blue Apron looks for buyer
2.3K
Subscription Commerce

Merger, Sale Among Ingredients For Meal-Kit Maker Blue Apron

Pizza Hut's largest US franchisee may consider bankruptcy Pizza Hut's largest US franchisee may consider bankruptcy
2.3K
Investments

Largest U.S. Pizza Hut Franchisee Could Choose Bankruptcy

2.1K
Mobile Applications

China Asks Tech Firms For Apps To Track Health, Travel Amid Outbreak

Coinbase Approved For Principal Visa Membership Coinbase Approved For Principal Visa Membership
2.1K
Cryptocurrency

Coinbase Approved For Principal Visa Membership

Amazon Amazon
2.1K
Retail

Amazon Is Building A Traditional Supermarket In LA