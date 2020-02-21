Banana Republic Offers Same-Day Delivery

Banana Republic and Postmates have teamed up for an on-demand delivery service, according to Good Morning America.

The partnership will enable customers to get same-day delivery on clothing items using Postmates.

“We are excited to introduce this partnership with Postmates as we continue to offer our customers convenient ways to shop,” said Banana Republic Chief Marketing Officer Mary Alderete. “Our customers are curious, connected and out in the world, and we’re offering them a modern retail experience. Same-day delivery is a natural next step for us as we’re seeing continued success with our buy online, pick up in-store (BOPIS) program.”

The service started on Thursday (Feb. 20), and is available in 15 locations in Southern California and New York City.

Postmates previously partnered with Old Navy on clothes delivery during the holidays. Both Banana Republic and Old Navy are under the umbrella of the Gap Inc. brand.

“Consumers are accustomed to getting things on demand, and we’ve seen an uptick in non-food-related orders,” a Postmates spokesperson said.

In August of last year, Banana Republic announced a subscription service for women’s clothes called Style Passport.

“We’re constantly evolving with our customer, meeting her where she is shopping. Style Passport will drive incremental revenue, and help us connect with younger shoppers who appreciate great style and want an affordable, sustainable way to try new fashion,” Banana Republic CEO and President Mark Breitbard said in the company’s announcement. “With this new service, we’ll gather valuable insights from a highly interactive customer base that can be used to design future products and experiences.”

The paid monthly service lets people buy and keep any product. There is an $85 charge for a plan that includes three pieces of clothing. The plan includes unlimited returns and exchanges, as well as complimentary laundry services and free priority shipping.