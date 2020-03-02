Diane von Furstenberg, Mastercard Team Up

Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg has teamed up with Mastercard on curated shopping experiences for customers as well as helpful insights for store associates, according to a release.

The new initiatives and technology will provide “informed product recommendations and store performance analytics, as well as digital discovery and engagement through QR codes,” the release said. “The effort will also encompass a shared focus on women’s empowerment through both the DVF InCharge platform and the Mastercard Her Ideas Start Something Priceless initiative.”

Furstenberg said the partnership is a unique one and will help the company connect with its customers in a real way.

“Connecting is really important, especially if you want to be a brand that stands out to consumers today,” she said. “With this technology, DVF has the unique opportunity to bring our customers on a journey, allowing them access to content that brings them closer to our brand story. We are thrilled to partner with the team at Mastercard to create a truly unique experience within our flagship store.”

Some of the new initiatives include an in-store art gallery, which will feature custom curated stories. Users can also scan QR codes throughout the store to learn more about the products and get styling recommendations. Store associates will be able to easily share product information and provide timely recommendations.

“We’re excited to be partnering with an iconic brand like DVF to further drive the dialogue around women’s empowerment and leverage our latest technology to make every in-store interaction unique and meaningful,” said Linda Kirkpatrick, president of U.S. issuers for Mastercard.

Mastercard also invited Diane von Furstenberg to Mastercard’s Women Business Advisory Council, an organization that works to support, mentor and help women in the business community.

“Mastercard will bring other advisory council members to the In-Charge stage to address the challenges and solutions women entrepreneurs face,” the release said. “This partnership is part of Mastercard’s ongoing commitment to women small business owners and entrepreneurs, continuing to spotlight their ideas that are driving impact.”