Retail

Las Vegas Installs PPE Vending In Airport’s Terminals

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
A PPE vending machine has popped up in Las Vegas Airport

As the world learns to live with pandemic-necessitated safety measures, Las Vegas has introduced a vending machine that dispenses face masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE), according to Time Out.

The machines have been placed in the McCarran International Airport. The airline industry, trying to recover from the effects of the pandemic, is taking the expected precautions, asking passengers and employees to wear them.

The vending machine will provide an easy way to make sure everyone on a flight is equipped with whatever they need. According to Time Out, the pricing is $8.25 for a KN95 mask, $14.50 for reusable cloth masks for both kids and adults, $4.50 for a pack of gloves, $4.25 to $6.50 for hand sanitizer, and $5.25 for disposable disinfecting wipes.

The machines are currently located in the ticketing area of Terminal 1 and the TSA checkpoint at Terminal 3, Time Out reported.

Airport spokesperson Christine Crews told CNN that the “world is going through behavioral modification and learning new habits, so it’s not unthinkable that someone could show up at the airport and not have the new necessities that are part of travel.”

Airlines will be responding to public cautions with enhanced cleaning procedures, including deep cleanings of carriers between flights with a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-approved disinfectant.

There was also a vending machine for PPE spotted in New York City, selling KN95 masks for $4 each, Time Out reported.

Corsight AI, an Israeli tech firm, is developing a new facial recognition software to identify people through masks, which the company said could be useful in finding people who have tested positive for the coronavirus and are breaking quarantine.

Elsewhere in the world, temperature checks are being used to identify possible virus cases, and planes have been sending warnings ahead of time if someone is sick on board.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE TV: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT | MAY 18-22, 2020

Five days of intimate interviews and streaming TV shows ‘starring’ the smartest people in payments.
The economy is slowly reopening on a changed world where “business unusual” is now just “business.” Tune in as PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and special guests from across the payments universe ditch “digital optional” and bring on the digital-first engagements buyers and sellers really want. Join experts in a series of live conversations rethinking business models, customer experiences, payments choice, verticals…everything.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

FedEx, Microsoft Team Up For Shipping Initiative FedEx, Microsoft Team Up For Shipping Initiative
29.3K
Delivery

FedEx, Microsoft Team On Shipping Initiative

Jamie Dimon: Pandemic Is 'Wake-Up Call' Jamie Dimon: Pandemic Is 'Wake-Up Call'
21.6K
Economy

Jamie Dimon: Pandemic Is ‘Wake-Up Call’ For Inclusive Recovery

Square app Square app
19.1K
SMBs

BoA Downgrades Square Over SMB Sector Concerns

FTC Files Case Against Firm Posing As SBA Lender FTC Files Case Against Firm Posing As SBA Lender
10.7K
Security & Fraud

FTC Refunds $12M To Consumer Victims Of Bogus Online Trial Memberships

AI Deployed To Help Expand India's Healthcare Services AI Deployed To Help Expand India's Healthcare Services
10.2K
Artificial Intelligence

AI Deployed To Help Expand India’s Healthcare Services

Walmart Walmart
9.7K
Earnings

What Walmart’s Earnings Is Teaching The World About The New American Consumer

stimulus check stimulus check
9.3K
Coronavirus

IRS Stimulus Check Round 2, Will It Happen?

9.0K
News

Today In Payments: Grubhub Says No Deal, But Negotiations Continue; SoftBank Posts $18B Loss As Jack Ma Exits Board

Brex Notches $150M For Expense Management Tools Brex Notches $150M For Expense Management Tools
8.5K
Investments

Brex Notches $150M To Advance Expense Management Tools

payments payments
8.1K
B2B Payments

CashWire And Workday Partner For Quicker, Safer Wire Transfers

Mastercard Rolls Out Gas Station Security Tools Mastercard Rolls Out Gas Station Security Tools
8.0K
Security & Fraud

Mastercard Launches Anti-Fraud Measures At Gas Pumps

7.9K
Retail

Amazon Eyes JCPenney Buy

Warren Wants Prosecution Of Bailout Fraudsters Warren Wants Prosecution Of Bailout Fraudsters
7.8K
Regulation

Warren Calls For Prosecution Of Bailout Program Fraudsters

PPP loan forgiveness application PPP loan forgiveness application
7.3K
Loans

More PPP Forgiveness Guidelines Unveiled, But Clarity Remains Elusive

money transfer money transfer
7.1K
International

Kasikornbank To Offer Nium’s FinTech Payments Platform