With the widespread closing of restaurants due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pressure is on for eateries to come up with ways to tough it out through the crisis. Customer engagement firm Paytronix Systems said its online ordering software, using the software-as-a-service model, has what it takes to beef up food-delivery revenues.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is offering its self-service online ordering setup for free for six months to customers of Toast, which specializes in restaurant technology, notably point-of-sale (POS) systems for restaurants.

Paytronix said the offer, part of its ongoing efforts to help eateries during the coronavirus pandemic, would help get restaurants “a full-service offering up and running fast,” as they pivot to takeout options. Paytronix said its online ordering saves time by taking brand information directly from Toast’s POS system, including menus and hours. Brands can also add delivery partners, offer curbside pickup and no-contact delivery.

“We’re in an extraordinary time in the restaurant industry in which having an efficient way for guests to order online for takeout or delivery is a matter of survival,” said Tim Ridgely, head of order and delivery for Paytronix. “We want to make sure that restaurants can stay in business for the long haul, so together we can come out of this crisis stronger and ready for the future,” he added in a prepared statement.

Paytronix said its offer comes along with “a reduced setup fee” and does not include the company’s loyalty and other programs.

Among Paytronix’s other milestones was nabbing a $65 million investment from Boston private-equity firm Great Hill Partners in 2018. At the time, Paytronix said the funding was to jump-start growth.

Paytronix offers software for rewards programs for restaurants and convenience stores. Customers include California Pizza Kitchen, Panera Group and Peets Coffee.

Boston-based Toast POS said its system is used by a variety of eateries of all sizes and types, including fine dining, casual dining, fast-casual, bar and nightclub and café and bakery.

