Hallmark Lets Consumers Venmo Gift Cards as DoorDash and Costco Up Digital Too
In today’s fast-paced world, gift-giving has become a convenient and versatile practice. Among the many options available, gift cards have emerged as the go-to choice for many. These small, plastic tokens offer a world of possibilities to the recipient, allowing them to choose what they want or need. While gift cards seem like the perfect solution, they do come with a hidden challenge: they often get lost and go without redemption.