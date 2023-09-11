Is D2C a Tired Playbook? How One Beauty Brand Finds Value in Retail Distribution
In the past few years, grocery stores have significantly transformed, expanding beyond their traditional role as food suppliers. They have evolved into comprehensive shopping destinations, offering many products, including beauty and health items. This transformation has ushered in an era of unparalleled convenience for consumers, allowing them to conveniently shop for a diverse selection of personal care and wellness products alongside their groceries.