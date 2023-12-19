When Lululemon bought Mirror in 2020, it was a move to expand beyond selling clothes and tap into the growing trend of working out at home. The Mirror device, an interactive mirror that provides different workout classes and personalized exercises, fit well with Lululemon’s focus on promoting a healthy lifestyle. It looked like a great match between a famous athleisure brand and cutting-edge fitness tech.

So, when the company unexpectedly stopped servicing and declared it would to close Mirror, it caught many onlookers off guard.

This not only left Mirror subscribers uncertain about the future of their association with the device but also prompted questions about the viability of the fitness-as-a-service model.

But now, home fitness company Tonal is looking to pick up the pieces and take advantage of the discontinuation of Lululemon’s Mirror device. Tonal has initiated a trade-in program specifically for customers of Lululemon Studio, coinciding with the apparel brand’s decision to phase out its Mirror fitness device by the end of the year.

“We know firsthand the impact a community has on a person’s fitness journey. With the discontinuation of Mirror, we wanted to offer their members an opportunity to become part of the Tonal community,” Tonal VP of Marketing and PR Madelyn Sheldon said in a Tuesday (Dec. 19) press release.

Under the trade-in initiative, Tonal is providing customers with a $250 discount on the acquisition of a certified refurbished Tonal Trainer. Additionally, participants receive a complimentary Tonal membership for the first year, and the removal of their Mirror device from their homes comes at no cost.

The initiative is designed to assist individuals seeking alternatives to sustain their at-home fitness endeavors.

Where Lululemon Stands Today With Fitness

In October, Peloton and Lululemon revealed a five-year global strategic partnership aimed at bringing together fitness content and athletic apparel to create a unified community with over 20 million members and guests.

Under the agreement, Peloton will take on the exclusive role of providing digital fitness content for Lululemon, while Lululemon will serve as Peloton’s primary partner for athletic apparel.

At the time of the announcement, the two brands planned to engage their global communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany and Australia by offering technical athletic apparel, experiences, special programming and original content.

As of early October, co-branded apparel from Lululemon’s product lines was available for purchase both at Peloton retail stores and online in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. This will gradually extend to all five of Peloton’s global markets, reaching full coverage by March 2024.

And by November, members of Lululemon Studio’s All-Access program had access to thousands of Peloton classes at their existing subscription rate. Peloton’s content received ongoing updates on the Studio device and companion app, including new content generated by Lululemon through the spring of the following year.

“Just as the new agreement shows promise, so did Lululemon’s acquisition of Mirror when it initially emerged, setting a new acquisition standard during that period, while Peloton made significant strides during the pandemic,” PYMNTS wrote in October.

“However, these developments in the fitness sector highlight the intricate nature of the fitness-as-a-service model. While the demand for at-home fitness solutions is there, achieving success in this field comes with challenges stemming from competition, technological hurdles, and shifting consumer preferences.”

