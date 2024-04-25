Best Buy Forms Retail Media Partnership With CNET

Best Buy has launched a retail media partnership with consumer technology publication CNET.

The collaboration is designed to help brands reach larger audiences of “high intent” shoppers at a time when many consumers are demanding digital integration in their in-store journey, according to a Thursday (April 25) press release.

Through the partnership, customers will see “curated content and unbiased editorial advice” from CNET experts in stores, on the Best Buy website and on the retailer’s mobile app. This will include product reviews and expert picks that match the viewer’s shopping experiences.

“When shopping for technology, we know that many consumers like to do their own research and turn to Best Buy and CNET to help them explore, discover and get inspired by new and exciting technology,” Best Buy Chief Marketing Officer Jennie Weber said in the release.

“This partnership allows us to integrate expert advice throughout every stage of the customer’s shopping journey, as well as leverage these insights to unlock new levels of personalization and engagement for our customers and partners.”

The partnership will also let advertisers share ad spaces across Best Buy and CNET, letting them see the effect of their advertising campaigns “through a full-funnel, closed-loop media solution,” the companies said.

Many consumers want to see some sort of digital integration with their brick-and-mortar retail experience. The PYMNTS Intelligence study “2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: U.S. Edition,” created in collaboration with Visa Acceptance Solutions, found one-in-every-five consumers say they prefer to shop in stores with the help of digital technologies.

Beyond that, PYMNTS explored some other trends in the space in a recent interview with Elizabeth Marsten, vice president, commerce strategic services at Tinuiti.

For example, there’s the integration of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in search experiences, letting retailers offer more personalized shopping journeys.

In addition, the rise of in-store retail media experiences offers a glimpse into the future of brick-and-mortar engagement, although this presents some challenges, such as privacy concerns and technological limitations.

“What you don’t want is someone walking through a personal care aisle and being shown an ad as they’re just pushing their cart down the aisle for something they bought in the past that could be slightly embarrassing or they don’t want other people to see on the screen,” Marsten told PYMNTS earlier this week. “You’re talking about things like your hemorrhoid creams or pregnancy tests — that kind of stuff.”