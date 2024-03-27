Clinique Becomes First Estée Lauder Brand on Amazon Premium Beauty

Some Estée Lauder Companies brands will open dedicated storefronts in the U.S. on Amazon’s Premium Beauty destination over the coming months.

This rollout will start with Clinique, which announced its debut on the store in a Wednesday (March 27) press release.

“We are delighted to introduce Clinique to new consumers in the U.S. and make it accessible for the beauty-savvy community in the Amazon Premium Beauty store,” Michelle Freyre, global brand president at Clinique, said in the release. “This new brand experience will complement the high-touch, in-store experience our consumers already receive with our Clinique Consultants in the stores of our long-term retail partners throughout the U.S.”

To complement the launch of the new online storefront, the brand has introduced the Clinique Skin Analysis tool, which is an interactive questionnaire that will suggest a skin care regime for the customer and recommend products that are available on Amazon’s Premium Beauty store, according to the release.

Customers will also be able to learn about formulations, clinical testing and product comparisons, the release said.

A wide selection of Clinique products will be available in the store, including skincare, makeup and fragrances, per the release.

Clinique is a “beauty brand revered around the world,” Melis del Rey, general manager of Amazon U.S. stores for beauty, baby and beauty technology, said in the release.

“Our collaboration to bring Clinique to Amazon Premium Beauty customers in the U.S. is a result of our shared vision to inspire customers through unique shopping experiences and technology, meeting customers where they are, and helping them to explore and discover all this incredible brand has to offer,” del Rey said.

Following the launch of the Clinique store, a select few other Estée Lauder Companies brands will open storefronts, “strategically expanding our consumer reach in the U.S.,” Fabrizio Freda, president and CEO of The Estée Lauder Companies, said in the release.

It was reported in August that Amazon has been gaining market share in the health and personal care category for nearly a decade and was poised to overtake Walmart in health and beauty spending.

As it looks to emerge as the leading beauty retailer, Amazon has been introducing a plethora of digital experiences, including livestreaming and augmented reality (AR) try-on.

