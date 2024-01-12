In the world of social media, influencers have been joined by deinfluencers.

These emerging social media personalities are challenging the fast fashion movement and encouraging their followers to buy less junk, Bloomberg reported Friday (Jan. 12).

The term “deinfluencer” refers to individuals who reject overhyped trends and materialism, according to the report. They lead with the question, “Is it worth it?” and urge their followers to be more conscientious consumers. Their aim is to undermine the fast fashion industry, which produces rapidly mass-produced, low-quality apparel.

By offering a more comprehensive perspective on specific products and services, the deinfluencing trend aims to dissuade social media users from purchasing products that gained extensive exposure and enable them to make better-informed purchasing decisions, PYMNTS reported in March.

One prominent deinfluencer is Derek Guy, known as @dieworkwear on the social network X, the Bloomberg report said. In a viral thread, Guy explained the difference between a cashmere sweater that costs $50 and one that might cost $5,000. He highlighted not only the vast differences in quality but also the environmental and animal welfare impacts of fast fashion.

Deinfluencers like Guy are gaining traction in the online influencer culture, per the report. They generate attention and engagement by challenging the status quo. Their message resonates with many consumers who are concerned about the impact of their purchasing decisions.

Tanner Leatherstein is another deinfluencer who has gained popularity on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, according to the report. He showcases the low quality of luxury bags by ripping them apart with acetone and a small blade.

The trend of deinfluencing emerged about a year ago, fueled by concerns around a recession and rampant consumerism, per the report. It has proven to be an effective tactic for aspiring internet celebrities to build a following. Once they have a fan base, deinfluencers can tap into brand partnerships, just like traditional influencers.

Andrea Cheong, a deinfluencer on Instagram and TikTok, demonstrates how to make informed purchasing decisions by looking for stitching, lining and material tags, according to the report. Her recent posts include brand partnerships with companies like Klarna Bank and TK Maxx.