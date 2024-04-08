Report: Target Adds Camera-Based Theft-Deterrent Tech to Self-Checkout Registers

The system has been piloted in some stores and will be rolled out to others this year, according to the report.

Target did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

The report comes about a month after Target announced that it would limit self-checkout to 10 items or fewer at most of its stores beginning March 17. The retailer also said in a March 14 fact sheet that it would open more staffed checkout lanes.

In addition, Target said it would enable store leaders to determine the hours that self-checkout lanes are open. In some cases, they will limit the use of those lanes the only the busiest shopping hours, according to the fact sheet.