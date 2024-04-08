Lawmakers Unveil National Data Privacy Framework

The act would eliminate “the patchwork of state laws by setting one national privacy standard, stronger than any state,” per the release.

It would also minimize the data companies can collect, store and use about people, limiting it to what businesses need to provide them with products and services, the release said.

In addition, the act would let people prevent the sale and transfer of their data and let them opt out of data processing if a company changes its privacy policy, according to the release.

The act also establishes stricter safeguards “by requiring affirmative express consent before sensitive data can be transferred to a third party,” the release said.

Lastly, the act requires companies to let people access, correct, delete and export their data, and it lets people opt out of targeted advertising, per the release.