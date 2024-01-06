Would You Brave a Stampede for Love or a Stanley Cup?

Would you brave crowds and the possibility of getting trampled in the name of love this Valentine’s Day? All to secure the newest Stanley tumbler for your loved one?

Stanley’s vividly colored, large, reusable water bottles have garnered a dedicated TikTok following. Customers are enamored with the tumbler not only for its effectiveness in quenching thirst and maintaining hydration but also for the humorous obsession people have with the cups.

Regardless of the varying sentiments, the product’s buzz has boosted Stanley’s revenue. In 2019, the company earned $73 million, a figure that surged to $94 million in 2020. This growth more than doubled in 2021, reaching $194 million.

On. Dec. 31, Stanley released a limited-edition Valentine’s Day tumbler designed with Starbucks at Target stores and online.

According to published reports, the release caused stampedes.

Even though Valentine’s Day is still more than a month away, the Stanley Quenchers, $45 double-wall vacuum-insulated tumblers, are already sold out online and in Target stores nationwide.

A TikTok video from a customer located in El Paso, Texas, featured a group of people running toward the tumblers. The caption read, “Getting trampled for a Target Stanley Valentine’s Cup.”

One person commenting on the video said, “I love Stanley, but I will not do this for a cup,” while another said, “All for a Stanley?”

Another TikTok user who posted a video taken at a Target located in Goodyear, Arizona, said the tumblers sold out in less than four minutes.

Target said the Valentine’s Day tumblers will not be restocked, CNN reported. But Target and Stanley will collaborate on other initiatives this year.

Why People Are Obsessed With Stanley Tumblers

Stanley, established in 1913, is well-known for making tough and stylish drinkware and food storage options, including the Stanley Quencher, which can keep drinks cold or hot. Additionally, the tumble is known for having a handle that makes it easy to carry to the office or take along for workouts and walks. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe.

“The Quencher has become an internet sensation over the last two years,” Terence Reilly, global president of the Stanley brand, said in an Aug. 29, 2022, statement. “As it has quickly risen in popularity — with restocks selling out in mere minutes and videos quickly going viral on social media — we wanted to continue to provide innovative products and solutions for our consumers. With the new Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler, we ensured it was still everything consumers love about the Quencher, plus new features that meet a variety of activity and hydration needs and fit into a more sustainable, less disposable lifestyle.”

Why the Collaboration Is Successful

The Stanley-Starbucks-Target collaboration creates a mutual exposure opportunity. Starbucks enthusiasts, accustomed to the coffee giant’s offerings, are introduced to the durability and style of Stanley tumblers through the partnership, potentially converting them into new Stanley fans. Simultaneously, Target’s diverse customer base gets a taste of the drinkware.

By uniting these brands, the partnership creates a connection that allows all three companies to share their audiences. The move capitalizes on the strengths and appeal of each brand, fostering a mutually beneficial relationship that introduces them to new customers.

The joint effort not only displays a range of products but also enhances the combined influence of Stanley, Starbucks and Target in the market. It draws customers into Target, which is particularly valuable during a time when consumers are still cautious about spending. In this scenario, individuals with a strong affinity for any of these companies, or a combination of them, are more likely to spend and explore the store, eventually making their way to the central showcase to acquire the coveted tumbler.

If You’re Not Ready to Commit

Maybe the song “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” by Meat Loaf resonates with you at this moment in time, and braving the Stanley tumbler storm for your lover isn’t exactly in the cards. Or maybe, you’re just not there yet. Not to worry. Sweethearts has launched a bag of mixed messages candy perfect for those in “situationships.”

According to a Wednesday (Jan. 3) press release announcing the debut of the candy, “situationships are romantic entanglements where the participants haven’t established the nature of their relationship. From a relationship with ‘that one person you meet up with whenever they happen to be in town’ to ‘your go-to plus one for couple-y events,’ situationships have no labels, exclusivity or boundaries.”

Spangler, the company that makes the candy hearts with sayings like “Love You” and “Be Mine,” shared the release that it is changing things up. It’s going to print the sweet messages in a way that is as blurry as relationships can be.

“Singles are taking ‘situationships’ to the next level this year, and Sweethearts is here for them,” said Evan Brock, vice president of marketing for Spangler, in the release. “The printing on Sweethearts isn’t always perfect. This is our way of embracing those imperfections in a way that taps into pop culture.”

