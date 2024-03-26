Adyen and Cleeng Partner on Subscriber Retention Management in UAE

Adyen and Cleeng have expanded their partnership into the United Arab Emirates (UAE) market.

This expansion comes as Cleeng, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for subscriber retention management (SRM) in the media and entertainment sector that is already active in the United States and Europe, moves into the UAE for the first time, the companies said in a Monday (March 25) press release.

Adyen, a global FinTech platform, will support Cleeng with solutions like the Real Time Account Updater, which automatically refreshes card information to prevent lost revenue from expired card details; Network Token Optimization, which enhances data security without compromising authentication rates; and RevenueProtect, which identifies and mitigates fraud for new sign-ups, according to the release.

This partnership will enable Cleeng to deliver enhanced user experiences and open new avenues for payment growth as it expands into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the release said.

Cleeng aims to boost customer lifetime value (LTV) by delivering top-tier service to clients, increasing conversion rates and enhancing recurring billing success, per the release.

“Integrating Adyen’s cutting-edge solution ensures that every subscription transaction is smooth, secure and tailored to local needs,” Gilles Domartini, CEO at Cleeng, said in the release. “Leveraging its 14-year partnership with Adyen, Cleeng provides a secure end-to-end payment orchestration which is critical for any broadcaster to secure revenue and boost retention.”

Sander Maertens, head of Middle East at Adyen, added: “By combining Cleeng’s expertise in SRM with our payments, data and financial management in a single solution, we’re not only facilitating business growth but also elevating customer experience in the online entertainment sector across the MENA region.”

In another recently announced partnership, Adyen said March 15 that it teamed up with Canary Technologies to help hotels enable seamless and secure transactions for their guests. That collaboration features the integration of Canary Technologies’ global Guest Experience Platform with Adyen’s global FinTech platform.

In February, Adyen partnered with B2B payments platform Billie to offer buy now, pay later (BNPL) payment services to online shops and marketplaces. This integration allows Adyen’s customers to activate Billie’s B2B BNPL solution in Germany, Austria, Sweden and the Netherlands, with more countries to follow.