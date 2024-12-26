BeyondTrucks Adds Orderful’s Data Platform Into Transportation System

Transportation management system provider BeyondTrucks teamed with electronic data interchange (EDI) platform Orderful.

The collaboration will see BeyondTrucks embed Orderful’s EDI platform into its multi-tenant software-as-a-service (SaaS) transportation management system, according to a Monday (Dec. 23) press release.

“EDI of the past is opaque, time-consuming, expensive and just simply outdated,” BeyondTrucks CEO Hans Galland said in the release. “Now with Orderful as our partner, our customers can elect to use the Orderful portal to manage EDI transactions in a rapid intuitive manner for all transactions and all trading partners. We are eliminating the need for a custom integration into BeyondTrucks with each and every partner.”

By embedding the EDI platform into BeyondTrucks’ system, the company builds EDI connections between shippers and carriers by converting EDI data via an API, the release said. The integration gives users real-time data synchronization, instant visibility, automated compliance checks and intuitive error handling.

In addition, BeyondTrucks fleet customers can access the Orderful portal for visibility into EDI data from shippers. Fleets can view when shippers make changes to load information but don’t communicate them or that information is not passed through to the BeyondTrucks system.

“By embedding our platform, BeyondTrucks customers gain real-time visibility and faster connections, eliminating the headaches of traditional EDI and enabling them to operate more efficiently,” Orderful Chief Revenue Officer Jonathan Kish said in the release.

The trucking industry is critical to the U.S. economy, moving more than 72% of freight by weight. However, outdated payment methods hurt efficiency, leading companies to search for faster, digital solutions.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Fast-Lane Finance: Accelerating Payments in the Trucking Industry” found that nearly two-thirds of trucking companies manage at least seven different types of freight shipping, each needing separate payment processes. These include trucking, rail and shipping containers, all involving distinct payment methods, creating extra work for accounting teams.

“The reliance on manual payment methods is problematic as it increases the risk of errors such as duplicate payments or miscalculated charges,” PYMNTS wrote this month.