Health Here Teams With OVN to Streamline Healthcare Payments

Healthcare payments platform Health Here partnered with the OrthoForum Value Network (OVN) to service self-insured workers seeking care.

“Health Here works directly with OVN members to build and automate their episodic care models between the employer, [third-party administrators] and participating providers,” OVN Executive Director Heath Kirschner said in a Monday (March 25) news release. “The partnership with Health Here enables our members to navigate the dynamics of the self-insured employer ecosystem more efficiently. Scaling direct contract models goes beyond payments; our members are well positioned to leverage technologies to deliver highly accessible, coordinated care.”

Health Here offers its Qūb platform to take away the barrier to entry to value-based care models between high-value specialists and employers, with the OVN serving as a strategic partner, according to the release.

The platform automates payments and improves payment navigation to speed the growth of direct contracting with self-insured employers, the release said.

“Leveraging the combined power of over 5,000 musculoskeletal physicians and 4,500 physical therapists, the OVN harnesses the innovative technology of Health Here’s Qūb platform,” the release said.

Digital platforms that help streamline the healthcare experience can be life-changing for older consumers facing more complex medical needs.

PYMNTS Intelligence research found that users can easily manage medications, pay bills, communicate with insurers and providers, and access coverage information, all from one platform.

“This not only saves patients time but also reduces the frustration associated with navigating disparate systems,” PYMNTS wrote earlier this month. “Given these benefits, unified digital healthcare platforms have garnered interest among older generations, with approximately 65% of boomers and seniors expressing interest, per the study.”

In addition, patients who have already begun using these platforms reported high levels of satisfaction with the experiences. The research found that 78% of baby boomers and seniors who got their test results digitally expressed satisfaction, while similar levels of satisfaction were seen among those who used digital channels for healthcare-related payments or appointment scheduling, at a respective 73% and 72%.

“This positive feedback underscores the effectiveness of all-in-one healthcare platforms in meeting the needs and expectations of older demographics and consumers overall, further driving their adoption and integration into mainstream healthcare systems,” PYMNTS wrote.