Subscription solution provider Ordergroove has launched a partnership with composable commerce firm commercetools.

The integration of the companies lets brands and retailers unlock recurring revenue while helping commercetools customers thrive in retail and eCommerce space, the two firms said in a Wednesday (Feb. 14) news release.

“The integration makes it even easier for commercetools customers to integrate Ordergroove’s subscription technology into its existing commerce infrastructure while taking advantage of Ordergroove’s platform, scalable architecture and customer experience to grow recurring revenue and provide the ultimate convenience for their customers,” the release said.

The collaboration lets brands and retailers on commercetools provide customers with flexible subscription models including single product subscriptions, bundles, boxes and clubs, the release said.

Retailers can also leverage Ordergroove’s subscription management tools and promotional capabilities to “deepen customer relationships, drive customer loyalty, and boost overall engagement and retention,” the companies added.

The collaboration comes one month after commercetools debuted commercetools Foundry, a solution designed to help business-to-consumer (B2C) retailers unlock the advantages of composable commerce more efficiently and gain a competitive edge.

As the company said at the time, Foundry draws on the collective success of commercetools partners and clients such as Woolworths, River Island and Bang & Olufsen. The company said businesses using Foundry can deploy about 30% faster on average, with some achieving a turnaround time of eight weeks.

Elsewhere in the subscription space, recent PYMNTS Intelligence research shows that a small but notable share of subscription merchants is leveraging social media platforms to bring consumers on board.

The PYMNTS Intelligence study “The Replenish Economy: A Household Supply Deep Dive,” created in collaboration with sticky.io, found that 31% of retailers offer consumers the ability to create an account via their existing social media profiles, up slightly from months earlier.

“These findings are especially key given the strong correlation between social media sign-ups and merchants’ performance,” PYMNTS wrote.

A separate PYMNTS Intelligence study “Decision Guide: The Retail Subscription Features That Make Top-Performing Merchants,” showed that 80% of top-performing merchants offer social media sign-ups, while just 7% of the bottom performers do the same.

These studies shed light on the evolving dynamics between retail subscriptions and social media integration, offering valuable insights for both merchants navigating the increasingly interconnected landscape of eCommerce and social platforms.