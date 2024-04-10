Trustly and Light & Wonder Team on Cashless Casino Deposits

Trustly launched a payments partnership with games company Light & Wonder.

The collaboration is designed to bring cashless, in-person deposits to casino floors using Light & Wonder’s RAPIDPLAY solution, according to a Wednesday (April 10) press release.

“Light & Wonder stands at the forefront of the global gaming industry, crafting unparalleled gaming experiences across its diverse divisions,” John Parsons, Trustly’s vice president of gaming, said in the release. “The introduction of RAPIDPLAY, leveraging our in-person payments feature of Trustly Pay marks a pivotal innovation for direct funding of games from player bank accounts via personal devices.”

The offering will allow for instant deposits for players with no need for a payment card, player card, sign-up or app download, the release said.

The in-person payments feature of Trustly Pay can also be paired with Trustly ID, the company’s identity solution, allowing for player identification, transaction authorization, and know your customer verification in fewer than 10 seconds.

“Additionally, casino operators will see operational efficiency increase with less cash on the casino floor while players will be able to deposit funds to slot meters in seconds directly from their bank accounts using the technology that they already trust — their online banking login on their personal devices,” the release said.

PYMNTS Intelligence found that payments are a part of the gaming industry where technology might need an upgrade, as gamblers complain about the contrast between casinos’ swiftness in accepting money and their sluggishness in returning winnings.

When offered the chance to receive instant disbursements, 79% of gamers went with that payment type, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report “Sure Bet: Accelerating Gambling Payouts Makes Everyone a Winner.”

The gaming industry is also helping to spur the rise of instant payments, where 37% of payments are instant.

Last month, PYMNTS spoke with Wendy Roberts, senior vice president of risk management and data and analytics at Trustly, about the best practices for controlling payment risks.

“The race toward digitalization of payments is actually kind of amazing … and sophisticated detection rules to analyze large volumes of data in real time and identify fraudulent patterns has become table stakes if you want to participate in payments,” Roberts said.