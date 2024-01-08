With the new year upon us, competition is heating up in the realm of personal finance apps. In this edition of the PYMNTS Provider Ranking of Personal Finance Apps, we see several ties and even a triple tie. Webull remains in our top spot, but SoFi isn’t far behind.

Here’s how the ranking looks:

The Top 5

No. 1 is left unchanged with Webull at the top scoring 83 points.

Likewise, SoFi remains at No. 2 with a score of 80 points, one point higher than its last score.

No. 3 is also the same, with Robinhood scoring 78 points to hold that slot.

Up one ranking to No. 4 is Chime Mobile Banking, in a tie with Mint Personal Finance and Money, both scoring 75 points.

The No. 5 ranking goes to myWisely Financial Wellness with a score of 71 points.

The Top 10

No. 6 is tied between Fidelity Investments and Splitwise, both with 63 points.

Rocket Money, scoring 62 points, beats out the competition to hold the No. 7 ranking alone.

Climbing one ranking is Expensify Receipts & Expenses, scoring 59 points to land at No. 8.

Albert Save and Spend Smarter falls down one ranking to No. 9, tying with newcomers Acorns Invest Spare Change and Wallet Daily Budget & Profit with a score of 58 points.

Empower wraps up our Top 10, scoring 56 points to come in at No. 10.