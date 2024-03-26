Voyant Adds Retirement Planning Tools to Wealth Management Software

Voyant has added three new financial planning and modeling tools focused on retirement planning to its financial wellness and wealth management software.

These retirement planning simulations are designed to help financial advisors illustrate complex solutions with the click of a button, providing greater visibility and clarity and helping their clients make informed decisions, the company said in a Tuesday (March 26) press release.

“Our new tools are tailored to help advisors visualize their clients’ lives beyond their careers, enabling them to demonstrate the impact of complex products within the context of their larger financial picture,” David Kaufman, CEO of Voyant, said in the release.

One new tool, Voyant Longevity Risk, allows advisors to model complex variable annuities, show the impact of these products in context to the client’s goals and objectives, and demonstrate the benefits of secure income, according to the release.

The company’s newly added Voyant Disability helps advisors assess the financial implications of injuries, illnesses and other unexpected life events when it comes to the client’s wealth and retirement savings, the release said. This tool helps advisors show the benefits of disability insurance.

A third new tool, Voyant Long-Term Care, gives advisors a way to show the financial impact of long-term care, including both the ability to afford the care and the lasting financial effects of that expense, per the release. With this tool, advisors can show the benefit of a Long-Term Care policy.

“These tools allow advisors to provide their clients with peace of mind by helping them understand and mitigate potentially detrimental financial events and allow clients to make informed decisions about their financial futures,” Kaufman said in the release. “With every ‘what if’ situation, Voyant’s solutions are there to bring clarity to the bigger financial picture.”

In an earlier product launch, Voyant said in November that it launched a wealth management tool called Voyant Wellness that is designed for enterprise clients like banks, private banks and wealth management firms.

Voyant Wellness includes standalone calculators, account aggregation, simplified goal planning and other “customizable module-based solutions” that can be integrated into a company’s brand and internal tools and can be used by clients or employees.