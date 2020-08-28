Personnel

18K Furloughed MGM Resorts Employees Laid Off

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
18K Furloughed MGM Resorts Employees Laid Off

MGM Resorts International CEO William Hornbuckle delivered bad news to his 18,000 furloughed U.S. employees on Friday (Aug. 28): They will not be invited back to work.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the layoffs represent 25 percent of the company’s pre-COVID workforce of 68,000, as the global travel slowdown continues to hurt the casino industry’s recovery from COVID-19.

In a letter to workers, Hornbuckle said federal law requires the firm to mail termination notices to its furloughed workforce after six months. But MGM said it still plans to bring those workers back on-staff as business demand ramps back up.

“While the immediate future remains uncertain, I truly believe that the challenges we face today are not permanent,” Hornbuckle wrote. “The fundamentals of our industry, our company and our communities will not change. Concerts, sports and awe-inspiring entertainment remain on our horizon.” 

MGM said it will keep a “recall list” of the laid-off staff members. If the economy improves within the next 15 months and they are invited back to work, those workers will retain their seniority status and resume health benefits. The company said the laid-off workers' healthcare benefits will be maintained through the end of September.

While the U.S. Labor Department reported that the nation’s economy added 1.8 million jobs in July, which was better than analysts’ expectations, and the unemployment rate fell to 10.2 percent, more than 30 million Americans are collecting jobless benefits.

Last month, MGM reported disappointing second-quarter results, as consolidated net revenues fell to $290 million, a 91 percent decline compared to the same quarter last year.

The company said the losses were driven by the temporary closure of casino operations in the U.S., limits on the number of table games and available seats, the number of slot machines available at its casinos, and other social distancing restrictions. 

Consolidated operating loss was $1 billion in Q2 compared to income of $371 million in the prior-year quarter. Net losses attributable to MGM Resorts totaled $857 million in Q2, while net income attributable to MGM Resorts in Q2 of 2019 was $43 million.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS AND AMAZON PAY CONVERSATION: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT – CONSUMER TRUST

From tiny Main Street shops to the tech giants of Silicon Valley, companies are working fervently to revive and reinvent the economy. With a digital shift clearly dominating post-pandemic commerce, tune in to this three-day series to hear directly from Amazon Pay about new digital priorities, nurturing trust in virtual relationships, and the delicate balance of technology and tenderness that keeps humanity first in ever more digital lives.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

4.6K
Payments Innovation

How AI Helps Visa ‘Step In’ (Smartly) When Issuers Go Offline

3.9K
Credit Unions

Credit Unions Help Microbusinesses Go Digital To Stay Afloat

Bitcoin Daily: China Plans To Use Digital Yuan At 2022 Winter Olympics
3.1K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: China Plans To Use Digital Yuan At 2022 Winter Olympics; Authorities Arrest Man Behind Alleged $1.73M Crypto Scheme In Australia

3.1K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

WorldRemit To Buy Sendwave Amid Remittance Surge

Nordstrom, JCP Continue Revenue Struggles
2.8K
Retail

Nordstrom, JCPenney See Continued Revenue Struggles

2.6K
Restaurant innovation

Seated CEO: It’s Time For Fine Dining To Join The Digital-First Fray

2.5K
Personnel

Making The Business Case For Employer-Sponsored Financial-Wellness Tools

Microsoft Word To Take Voice Commands, Transcribe Recordings
2.4K
Innovation

Microsoft Word To Take Voice Commands, Transcribe Recordings

The Digital Shift Of Buyer/Supplier Dynamics
2.4K
Business

The Digital Transformation Of Buyer/Supplier Dynamics — Beyond The Payment

2.3K
Economy

Republicans Ready A More Modest Stimulus Bill

Gateway Diversification, Smart Routing Up Sales
2.3K
Retail

Why The Smart Payments Money Is On Gateway Diversification

2.3K
Payments Innovation

Truist CIO: Overcoming The Roadblocks To Faster Payments

Thought Machine, fundraising, $83 million, Series B, Cloud Banking, startups, series B, investors, news
2.0K
Cloud Banking

Are Banks Ready For The ‘Lifestyle Change’ Of Cloud Technology?

Virtual Cards To Control, Secure Business Spend
2.0K
B2B Payments

Why Virtual Cards Are The Future Of Controlling And Securing Business Spend

US Agencies Warn Of North Korean Hackers
2.0K
Security & Fraud

Cybersecurity Agencies Warn Banks Of North Korean Hackers