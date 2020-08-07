Economy

US Unemployment Rate Drops To 10.2 Pct

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
US Unemployment Rate Drops To 10.2 Pct

The nation’s economy added 1.8 million jobs in July, slightly better than analysts’ expectations, while the unemployment rate fell to 10.2 percent, the U.S. Labor Department reported on Friday (Aug. 7).

“These improvements in the labor market reflected the continued resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it,” the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said in releasing the numbers.

The biggest job gains in July occurred in leisure and hospitality, government, retail, professional and business services, and healthcare, the BLS said.

The agency noted that the number of persons who work part-time increased by 803,000 to 24 million, while the number of full-time workers was flat at 119.5 million. 

Economists polled by MarketWatch on Thursday (Aug. 6), before the numbers were released, predicted an increase of 1.7 million jobs in July. But the estimates in the survey ranged from a decline of 280,000 to an increase as high as four million.

“It’s hard to know how to analyze or model something that’s never happened before,” Daniel North, chief economist at the Paris-based credit insurer Euler Hermes, told MarketWatch. “But I think the recent gains are going to taper off.”

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

2.8K
Authentication

Report: Skillz Takes Bowling Online — And Strikes Out Bad Actors

2.4K
Security & Fraud

Fiserv: Merchants And The Need For Multilayered Security In A Digital-First World

2.1K
Digital Payments

Coinstar CEO On The Ongoing Journey To Digitize Cash (And Turn It Into Crypto)

Grab Launches Microinvestments, Loans, BNPL
1.8K
financial apps

Grab Launches Microinvestment Solution, Consumer Loans, BNPL Plans

Square Rally Sees Valuation Nearing Major Banks
1.7K
Earnings

Cash App Drives Square Strong Q2 Results

Yotpo Gets $75M To Help Brands Capture Digital
1.7K
Retail

Yotpo Gets $75M To Help Brands Capture The Digital Shift

Square app
1.7K
Earnings

Square Lands Hard On Cryptocurrency

Western Union app
1.7K
Earnings

Western Union CFO On Q2 And The New-To-WU Consumers’ Big Digital Shift

Tapping Tech To Redesign Use Of Physical Space
1.7K
Innovation

Tapping Tech To Redesign How We Use Physical Space Going Forward

Teladoc Health
1.6K
Healthcare

Telehealth Heats Up With Teladoc, Livongo Health $18B Merger

ZoomInfo's IPO Heats Up Before Trading Starts
1.6K
IPO

Software Co BigCommerce IPO Soars 183 Pct

1.6K
Investments

Volante Nets $35M To Expand Cloud Tech

House Democrats Eye Kodak's $765M US Loan
1.6K
Loans

House Democrats Eye Kodak’s $765M US Loan

Paya FinTech To Go Public With Special Merger
1.6K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

FinTech Paya To Go Public Via SPAC

Bitcoin Daily: OCC: US National Banks Can Hold Digital Assets; S. Korea Eyes 20 Pct Tax On Crypto Trading
1.6K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Two Charged For Allegedly Selling $270M In Prescription Drugs For Bitcoin