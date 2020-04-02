Personnel

Jamie Dimon Back At JPMorgan’s Helm Following Heart Surgery

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Jamie Dimon Back At JPMorgan’s Helm

Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer at JPMorgan Chase, is back behind his desk in his home office on Thursday (April 2) following emergency heart surgery on March 5, Reuters reported, citing an internal company memo.

In a memo to employees, Dimon, 64, said he has been convalescing at home and “getting stronger every day, and I am happy to be back to work this week – albeit working remotely like so many of you.”

He will continue to work from home as the country remains on lockdown amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the globe. Co-Presidents Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith headed the country’s largest bank while Dimon was recovering from the surgery, which was to repair a tear to his aorta.

Dimon has served as CEO for the world’s sixth-largest bank since 2005, and chairman of the board since 2006. He said his “heart goes out to the individuals and families most affected by COVID-19. As always, JPMorgan Chase will play its critical part in helping the world recover. Our extraordinary capabilities prepare us for difficult times like this – we will rise to the challenge.”

Dimon underwent treatment for throat cancer in 2014, but he continued to guide JPMorgan while undergoing chemotherapy. “Everyone knows they’re going to die, but at one point it’s right here and you realize it’s true and it’s true maybe sooner than you think,” he told CNN at the time. “And so it’s nice to end every day by saying, ‘That was a good day.'”

Following the market’s worst decline in two years on Monday (Feb. 24), Dimon said that “we’ll just have to wait and see” what the fallout is from the coronavirus, when speaking to CNBC anchor Wilfred Frost at the JPMorgan Chase 2020 Investor Day. “Downturns present great opportunities. … We earn $47 billion. We can burn a billion in order to do something better, rather than be disrupted,” he added.

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: MARCH 2020 B2B API TRACKER  

B2B APIs aren’t just for large enterprises anymore — middle-market firms and SMBs now realize their potential for enabling low-cost access to real-time payments and account data. But those capabilities are only the tip of the API iceberg, says HSBC global head of liquidity and cash management Diane Reyes. In this month’s B2B API Tracker, Reyes explains how the next wave of banking APIs could fight payments fraud and proactively alert middle-market treasurers to investment opportunities.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Neiman Marcus will furlough workers as the coronavirus takes a toll. Neiman Marcus will furlough workers as the coronavirus takes a toll.
4.9K
Retail

Neiman Marcus To Stay Closed Through April 30; Lays Off Workers

Cuts staff, consolidates offices Cuts staff, consolidates offices
4.6K
Coronavirus

Lender Kabbage Furloughs Workers, Warns Of SMB Cash Shortfall

Paytronix Urges Restaurants To Use Gift Cards Paytronix Urges Restaurants To Use Gift Cards
4.6K
Payment Methods

Paytronix Urges Restaurants To Use Gift Cards To Boost Loyalty, Sales

Manufacturing Manufacturing
4.6K
International

China’s Purchasing Managers Index Rallies Amid Relaxed Controls

Plaid, Microsoft, Money in Excel, API, Suite, Holistic, Bank, News Plaid, Microsoft, Money in Excel, API, Suite, Holistic, Bank, News
4.4K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Microsoft And Plaid Team Up On Financial Management Solution

Debit Cards Debit Cards
4.1K
Credit Unions

Consumers Choose Debit As Preferred Payment Amid Coronavirus

pay card pay card
3.9K
Payment Methods

Pay Cards, Flex Pay Options Help Employees During Pandemic

Some U.K. firms are still delivering despite calls to cease due to the virus. Some U.K. firms are still delivering despite calls to cease due to the virus.
3.9K
Coronavirus

UK Retailers Under Fire For Nonessential eCommerce

Burger King's parent company will defer rent and offer bonuses. Burger King's parent company will defer rent and offer bonuses.
3.6K
Coronavirus

North American Burger King Franchisees Get Rent Break, Cash Help

Coronavirus Coronavirus
3.6K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus Update: Saudi Arabia Requires Lenders To Help Companies; British Startups Ask Gov’t For COVID-19 Assistance

PayPal Offers Relief For Merchants PayPal Offers Relief For Merchants
3.6K
Coronavirus

PayPal Relaxes Fees, Response Rules For Merchants

Neiman Marcus, JOANN Team Up To Battle COVID-19 Neiman Marcus, JOANN Team Up To Battle COVID-19
3.5K
Coronavirus

How Neiman Marcus Got Into The Medical Mask-Making Business

digital banking digital banking
3.3K
Investments

Japanese FinTech Kyash Notches $45M Despite Pandemic

20 Payments Execs On COVID-19's Ripple Effects 20 Payments Execs On COVID-19's Ripple Effects
3.2K
Coronavirus

20 Payments Execs On COVID-19’s Ripple Effects — And Taming The Next Black Swan

Visa Sees Transaction Volume Nosedive During Coronavirus Crisis Visa Sees Transaction Volume Nosedive During Coronavirus Crisis
3.2K
VISA

Visa Transaction Volumes Take Coronavirus Hit