Ignition Names Greg Strickland as CEO, Amy Foo as CFO

Revenue operations platform Ignition has announced appointments to its leadership team, naming former Culture Amp Vice President of revenue operations Amy Foo CFO and Greg Strickland, CEO. Strickland was formerly Ignition’s company president. He takes over from Guy Pearson, one of Ignition’s co-founders, who will become executive chairman after 12-plus years as CEO.

At Culture Amp, Foo led revenue and finance efforts. Her previous experience also includes leadership roles in finance and operations at Zendesk, including vice president of global finance and managing director for that platform in Australia and New Zealand. She holds CPAs in three countries and was previously a finalist in the Women’s Agenda Emerging Female Leader in Tech Award.

As Ignition’s CFO, Foo will manage the company’s financial health and operations. This will include driving financial planning, managing capital to maximize ROI, and ensuring operational efficiency to support Ignition’s plans for growth.

“Amy has a proven track record as a finance leader, with hands-on financial expertise that has been crucial in scaling businesses to achieve significant growth,” Strickland said. “We weren’t looking for a traditional CFO, and Amy understands both the operations and the financial side of the business. Plus, she has a background in both SaaS [software-as-a-service] and finance, making her the perfect match for Ignition’s long-term vision.”

Strickland’s background includes work with SaaS companies like Box and Productboard. According to Ignition, he has overseen a 50% year-over-year revenue increase in North America in his first year with the company. While he was company president, Ignition’s over 7,500 customers earned almost $3 billion in revenue through the platform in 2024.

“Over the past year, it has become abundantly clear that service-based businesses such as accounting, marketing agencies, consulting and legal services are undergoing a major transformation in how they think about pricing, packaging and billing their offerings. Ignition plays a critical role in helping them navigate the transition to recurring billing models, revenue expansion opportunities, and predictability in their cash flow,” he said.

The company was founded in 2013 by Guy Pearson and Dane Thomas as Practice Ignition in Sydney, Australia. Now known simply as Ignition, it is a revenue operations platform for services-based businesses that transform sales, billing and payment processes. The company automates proposals, invoicing, payments and workflows in a single platform. It works with over 7,500 businesses around the world. In addition to Australia, Ignition has operations in Canada, New Zealand, the Philippines, the U.S. and the U.K.