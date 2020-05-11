Real Estate

The American Dream Of Homeownership On Hold For Millennials?

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
homeowner

It could be the perfect time for millennials to stop throwing their money away on rent and buy a home — or not.

At 3.26 percent, the 30-year fixed rate mortgage set a new record last week, according to Freddie Mac. The last time home loans were in the low 3s was 2012 when the rate fell to 3.36 percent.

But there are several factors weighing against the 24- to 38-year old crowd getting a piece of the American Dream.

A survey by the Pew Research Center found one-third of millennials have been laid off due to the COVID-19. Another 42 percent said their pay has been cut, researchers reported. The poll of nearly 5,000 persons in those ages categories was conducted from April 7 to 12.

“There’s no question that millennials have been laid off at a higher rate because of the pandemic,” Jessica Lautz, vice president of demographics and behavioral insights at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), told PYMNTS. “But when we talk about millennials, they range in the mid 20s to 40 and that’s a huge spectrum with different levels of buying power. The hardest hit are the older millennials while the younger ones were hit by the last recession.”

Still, the largest generation of Americans also has advantages, she said.

For one, Lautz said, some have left their city apartments and returned to their parents’ suburban homes and are able to save money. In addition, all student debt has been placed on forbearance until October. Some who have been temporarily laid off are getting the extra federal unemployment benefits of an additional $600 a week for four months on top of their regular state unemployment benefits.

“The millennials who have a secure job or are furloughed have the advantage of paying down debt,” she said.

While the Pew survey revealed 69 percent of baby boomers said they expected things to improve, 57 percent of millennials said things would be no better or worse.

The other factor that is chilling home sales are prices.

While existing home sales fell 8.5 percent in March, the median home price for all housing types was $280,600, up 8 percent compared to March 2019 as prices increased in every region, NAR reported. March’s national price increase marks 97 consecutive months of year-over-year price gains.

Meanwhile, amid the pandemic, platforms are emerging to encourage the buying and selling of real estate online.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE ROUNDTABLE: THURSDAY, MAY 14, 2020 | 12PM (ET)

This roundtable will tackle three questions: Should merger policy change during the pandemic and if so how? Is now the time to tighten or loosen the antitrust grip on Big Tech? And how could these decisions affect innovation, entrepreneurs, and startups? And spanning these questions is the unfolding crisis affecting company M&A decisions as buyers or sellers. The panel consists of economists, lawyers, and investors who are in the trenches dealing with these issues.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

The Resurgence Of The Great American Road Trip The Resurgence Of The Great American Road Trip
3.2K
Travel Payments

The Resurgence Of The Great American Road Trip

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, unemployment, Great Depression, economy, coronavirus Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, unemployment, Great Depression, economy, coronavirus
3.1K
Economy

Mnuchin: Not Reopening Risks Irreversible Economic Damage

CLEAR wants to institute electronic ways of testing CLEAR wants to institute electronic ways of testing
2.6K
Biometrics

CLEAR Biometric ID Launches COVID Screening For Businesses

General Atlantic, Reliance Industries Ltd., Jio, investments, telecomm, India, news General Atlantic, Reliance Industries Ltd., Jio, investments, telecomm, India, news
2.5K
Investments

Private Equity Co. Eyes Investing In India’s Jio Platforms

Bitcoin daily Bitcoin daily
2.2K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Sheds $20 Billion Off Market Cap; Gibralter-Based FinTech Launches Tokenized Securities Platform

federal reserve, central bank, BlackRock, Pacific Investment Management Co., bonds, private equity, news federal reserve, central bank, BlackRock, Pacific Investment Management Co., bonds, private equity, news
2.2K
Economy

Blackrock, Pimco Tapped By Fed To Help Invest Relief Funds

Neiman Marcus Gets Approval For DIP Loans Neiman Marcus Gets Approval For DIP Loans
1.9K
Retail

Neiman Marcus Gets Interim Approval For $675M In DIP Loans

India, Tata Group, Tata Capital, Tata Capital Commercial and SME Mobile App, B2B India, Tata Group, Tata Capital, Tata Capital Commercial and SME Mobile App, B2B
1.8K
B2B Payments

India’s Tata Capital Introduces App For Commercial Loan Clients

Vroom plans IPO Vroom plans IPO
1.8K
IPO

Digital Car Buying Platform Vroom To Test IPO Waters In June

American Express Global Business Travel might not be purchased after all American Express Global Business Travel might not be purchased after all
1.7K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Sale Of Share Of AmEx Business Travel To Carlyle And GIC Appears Dead

Ceridian Introduces Digital Wallet For Real-Time Employee Payments Ceridian Introduces Digital Wallet For Real-Time Employee Payments
1.7K
Payment Methods

Ceridian Introduces Dayforce Wallet For Real-Time Employee Payments

Mastercard, financial inclusion, pledge, digital economy, Asia Pacific, coronavirus, news Mastercard, financial inclusion, pledge, digital economy, Asia Pacific, coronavirus, news
1.7K
Mastercard

Mastercard Expands Global Commitment To Connect 1B People 

social commerce smartphone social commerce smartphone
1.6K
Retail

Pandemic Accelerates Social Commerce; Gives Brands New Selling Option

homebuying selling homebuying selling
1.6K
Real Estate

HomeLight CEO: Using Tech To Transform Real Estate Sales In The Age Of Social Distancing

money money
1.5K
Disbursements

PPP, SBA Disbursements Seek Faster Routes