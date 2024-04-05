All-In-One Apps Ease Home-Buying Pain Points Even Post-Deal

However, the advent of digital tools and platforms has brought about a significant shift in this age-old process, ushering in a new era of connectivity and convenience.

Beyond the financial cost, purchasing a home can be an extremely complex and time-consuming process. From researching listings to seeking financing and appraisals, buyers find themselves juggling and coordinating multiple different tasks before closing a deal.

Zillow ’s housing super app exemplifies this trend, offering consumers a one-stop-shop for all their home buying needs. From real estate data and education to a network of partner services, the platform aims to deliver an integrated home-buying experience, simplifying the complexities typically associated with the process.

Central to this digital transformation are “housing super apps” — all-in-one platforms that consolidate a myriad of tools and services to streamline the home buying experience. These apps leverage advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality and data analytics to offer users personalized recommendations, virtual tours , and financial planning assistance.

“Zillow is now the container into which we will continually place new features and services that work together seamlessly to solve real customer and partner pain points in their moves,” company Co-founder and CEO Rich Barton said on a Feb. 13 earnings call.

Earlier this week, the company announced plans to expand its integrated home-buying experience to more markets, granting buyers and agents in approximately 90 markets nationwide access to its Real-Time Touring tool.

This feature enables buyers to easily request property tours based on the listing’s availability without the need to speak with connection specialists or agents on the phone. And if the proposed appointment time aligns with the agent’s schedule, it is automatically booked in ShowingTime, streamlining the entire process.

The online real estate marketplace has also rolled out Zillow Immerse, a new digital tool designed for the Apple Vision Pro. This app allows users to experience a 360-degree view of every room in homes for sale, complete with AI-generated floor plans to guide their virtual tours.

“It’s early, but it’s an extraordinary home touring experience,” Barton said during the call. “We have been and will continue to be the company that is on the leading edge of utilizing technology to create magical new consumer and agent experiences.”

Online real estate broker Redfin is also embracing the digital transformation agenda, harnessing the power of AI to enhance the real estate experience for buyers, sellers and agents alike.

Through AI-powered tools like Redfin Redesign and the Redfin ChatGPT Plugin, consumers can envision the potential of a home, customize design styles and even receive personalized home recommendations based on their preferences.

And after finalizing a home purchase, homeowners have access to digital tools like Thumbtack’s home management app to better manage their properties. With features designed to streamline essential home projects, these apps provide guidance on project prioritization, hiring recommendations, and cost management, further simplifying the complexities of homeownership.

As Marco Zappacosta, co-founder and CEO of Thumbtack, said in a Tuesday (April 2) press release, “This digitally native generation wants to manage their homes the way they run the rest of their lives — on their phones. Our all-in-one app brings the support and peace of mind homeowners need.”