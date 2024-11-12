Alacriti and Access Softek Partner to Deliver Instant Payments Capabilities

Alacriti and Access Softek have partnered to help financial institutions meet the demand for real-time money movement and unified payment systems.

In this collaboration, Alacriti’s payments solutions for financial institutions will be integrated with Access Softek’s digital banking platform, the companies said in a Monday (Nov. 11) press release. These solutions include instant payments capabilities via the RTP network and the FedNow® Service.

“We are excited to join forces with Access Softek, extending our reach and providing institutions with the tools they need to offer seamless real-time payments in various uses,” Eric Kugle, senior director of strategic partnerships at Alacriti, said in the release.

These solutions will be added to financial institutions’ existing payment ecosystem via the integration of Alacriti’s Orbipay Payments Hub with Access Softek’s digital banking platform, per the release.

The joint solution created by the partnership will provide financial institutions with enhanced security and reliability for transactions, scalability and incremental modernization that will help them meet market demands, and an improved ability to attract new customers by offering modern banking solutions, according to the release.

“Partnering with Alacriti to offer Orbipay Payments Hub for Instant Payments aligns with our mission to provide cutting-edge, omnichannel solutions that enable real-time, seamless money movement,” Anna Khalzova, vice president of strategic relationships at Access Softek, said in the release. “This partnership strengthens our ability to equip financial institutions with the technology needed to meet their strategic goals and future-proof their payments.”

This collaboration comes shortly after two other partnerships announced by Alacriti.

In August, Alacriti and Akuvo teamed up to offer financial institutions a loan payment processing solution that integrates directly into the collections process.

The integration of Alacriti’s Orbipay EBPP loan payment solution into Akuvo’s collections platform will enable seamless, in-platform loan payment processing.

In July, Alacriti and Lumin Digital partnered to enable financial institutions to offer a seamless loan payment experience.

The collaboration includes the integration of Alacriti’s Orbipay EBPP with Lumin’s digital banking solutions, providing clients with robust payment options.