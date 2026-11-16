More Gaming Payout Options Don’t Guarantee Faster Cashouts

Highlights
Instant payouts gained ground as the usual way to collect winnings, rising from 36.6% of recipients in May 2025 to 40.8% in November.
Gaming payouts are expanding across cards and bank accounts. This week, AviaGames added direct-to-Visa payouts in the U.S., while The Big Leagues added pay-by-bank withdrawals in the U.K.
Withdrawal reviews can add days before a payment is sent. BetMGM says approval can take up to five business days, and Michigan has directed operators to identify potential fraud earlier where possible.
Roughly seven in 10 recipients of winnings chose instant delivery when they had the option, according to a PYMNTS Intelligence and Ingo Payments report. But the wait for a player who taps “withdraw” can begin well before a payment is sent.