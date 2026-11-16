More Gaming Payout Options Don’t Guarantee Faster Cashouts

Withdrawal reviews can add days before a payment is sent. BetMGM says approval can take up to five business days, and Michigan has directed operators to identify potential fraud earlier where possible.

Gaming payouts are expanding across cards and bank accounts. This week, AviaGames added direct-to-Visa payouts in the U.S., while The Big Leagues added pay-by-bank withdrawals in the U.K.

Instant payouts gained ground as the usual way to collect winnings, rising from 36.6% of recipients in May 2025 to 40.8% in November.

Roughly seven in 10 recipients of winnings chose instant delivery when they had the option, according to a PYMNTS Intelligence and Ingo Payments report. But the wait for a player who taps “withdraw” can begin well before a payment is sent.

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BetMGM, for example, says it can take up to five business days to approve an online casino withdrawal. Its estimate for PayPal delivery starts after that review.

Instant delivery is also becoming more common as the way recipients typically collect winnings. In the November 2025 survey wave, 40.8% said they received winnings instantly most often, up from 36.6% in May, according to PYMNTS Intelligence and Ingo Payments’ February report on payout choices.

Two launches this week added new ways to collect winnings. On Thursday (Nov. 12), mobile gaming company AviaGames added direct payouts to eligible Visa cards for eligible U.S. players through Visa Direct and Global Payments. On Wednesday, U.K. sports prize draw platform The Big Leagues added bank-account withdrawals and automated player verification through Yaspa. Neither announcement disclosed a typical time from the player’s request to receipt of funds.

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What Can Delay a Withdrawal

A review can start with whether the money is available to withdraw and whether the player qualified for it. AviaGames’ terms said the company can require proof that a winner was eligible for a competition and played in accordance with its rules. The terms say withdrawal requests can take up to 15 days to process, subject to confirmation that the funds are available. They also allow the company to hold a withdrawal while it investigates suspected abuse. The 15-day figure is the company’s general processing window. The Visa launch supplied no estimate for the new card option.

An operator may also need to verify who controls the account or where the money is going. BetMGM’s verification guide said a change to account information or the addition of a payment method can prompt a check. Players may be asked for a photo ID or bank statement, and staff may request more documents after reviewing what the player submits. AviaGames’ privacy policy describes a separate identity check in cases of suspected fraud or other illegal activity when deposits or withdrawals exceed a threshold. The company may ask for an ID and selfie, then use a provider to check the document’s authenticity and match the images.

Regulators Scrutinize When Checks Happen

The Michigan Gaming Control Board found cases in which players opened accounts, deposited money and placed bets before the platform raised an alert at withdrawal. It directed online gaming and sports betting operators to review their controls for problems they could identify earlier. It also acknowledged that some suspicious activity only becomes apparent when a player asks for the money.

The two new withdrawal options follow a shift already underway in consumer payouts. The PYMNTS Intelligence data shows that the share of recipients who had received at least one instant bank deposit rose from 41.8% in April 2020 to 57.6% in November 2025. Over the same period, the share who had received a payout directly to a debit card nearly doubled, reaching 23.7%.

Demand for instant delivery also depends on the payment. Across payout categories, 32% of consumers who had turned down instant delivery at least once said their main reason was that they did not need the money immediately.