Visa Helps AviaGames Players Get Paid Faster

Visa and Global Payments have teamed with AviaGames to help players receive payouts faster.

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The partnership, announced Thursday (Nov. 12), lets the mobile gaming company’s U.S. players get payouts directly to their Visa cards. AviaGames says it is part of its efforts to provide its players with “transparent and convenient” payouts.

“With the new integration, players can compete, win and easily access their payouts, all backed by an established and credible global payment network,” the company said in a news release. Avia’s players can seamlessly receive their payouts and continue playing without needing to navigate a separate or unfamiliar payment process.”

Visa Direct lets gaming operators offer fast and secure real-time payouts to players through its network while Global Payments, AviaGames’ payment service provider, provides the payment infrastructure that lets the gaming company integrate with Visa Direct.

“The payout experience is becoming an increasingly important part of the customer journey,” said Phil Pomford, executive lead, Enterprise APAC at Global Payments.

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“We are helping deliver a seamless payout experience that allows players to receive their winnings through familiar and trusted payment methods. This collaboration reflects our commitment to helping businesses enhance the customer experience through modern, reliable payout solutions.”

AviaGames is a female-founded company focused on what it describes as “skill-based competitive gaming and player-first experiences,” and whose titles have seen more than 80 million downloads worldwide, the release added.

“When our players win, we want them to access their payouts with confidence,” said Vickie Chen, co-founder and CEO of AviaGames. “We are very excited to make this possible with Visa and its widely recognized payment network.”

Research by PYMNTS Intelligence has shown the importance of faster payouts among gamers, with 61% saying they prefer instant payouts. The research also shows that gaming businesses have fairly high rates of spending instantly at least once, at 85%.

“That said, it is surprising that so many gaming firms are not yet offering instant payouts for winnings,” the report said. “These companies are putting themselves at a serious disadvantage when most of their competitors are paying out winnings and refunds instantly.”

Beyond gaming, the report, “Money Mobility Ecosystem: Meeting Recipient Expectations in the Instant Economy,” found that 54% of gig workers need their funds the same day they are issued, though only 36% of platforms deliver instant options most or all of the time.