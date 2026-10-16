October 2026 The 2026 Certainty Project Funding the Future: What Gives CFOs the Confidence to Grow PYMNTS Intelligence’s Certainty Project has tracked the damage uncertainty does to businesses since 2024. Its 2026 reports took stock of that toll, then looked at where CFOs still see room to invest and how quickly that confidence can fade.

Middle-market CFOs are keeping growth plans alive in an uncertain economy, but their confidence comes with a sensitive off switch.

That tension runs through the Certainty Project’s 2026 reports. The January report documented how unpredictable conditions hurt revenue, margins and liquidity. By August and September, the research was examining the financial tools companies need to support growth and the confidence required to approve new spending.

Read together, the reports suggest a practical dividing line: Companies with clearer visibility can pursue opportunities, while those facing greater uncertainty struggle to fund them. The progression reveals how caution reaches the budget, without establishing that CFOs as a group have become more optimistic since January.

The studies cover different survey periods and topics. January drew on nine CFO surveys conducted between February 2024 and November 2025. August and September each surveyed 60 CFOs in June and July 2026, respectively. All focused on U.S. firms with annual revenue between $100 million and $1 billion.

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