Fed Raises Check Fees as Businesses Keep Writing Them
By PYMNTS | November 13, 2026
Highlights
Checks accounted for 13% of B2B payments on average in a PYMNTS Intelligence survey, although 59% of businesses surveyed used them.
The Federal Reserve projects a 5.4% average increase in check-service prices starting Jan. 1.
Nacha will raise the Same Day ACH limit from $1 million to $10 million in September 2027.
Paper checks remain a way of life for some of the businesses where banks have the most room to convert supplier payments.
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