Deep Dive: How Securing Customer Onboarding Can Curb Negative Option Billing Subscription Creep

The Budget-Busting Impact of Continuity Subscription Scams

Offering streaming media subscriptions or gym memberships to customers for monthly or yearly payments gives companies recurring revenue streams they can bank on to better grow their businesses, manage budgets and plan ahead. Customers, on the other hand, enjoy the convenience of getting what they want, when they want at relatively low costs. This can make the space ripe for fraudsters, however.

Deceptive and unwanted credit and debit charges cost U.S. cardholders more than $14 billion annually, or $213 each, according to one study. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) processed 1.4 million fraud reports in 2018, resulting in $1.48 billion in losses while global fraud losses cost businesses $1.5 trillion a year.

Digital crooks use several tactics to snag customers’ funds, such as subscription creep, negative option or continuity billing. The latter method works by sending a cardholder an email, advertising the next-generation Samsung or iPhone for just $1, for example. All the consumer needs to do is fill out a survey, at the end of which the page asks for a credit card number to pay for the $1 phone. The cardholder readily complies, neglecting the fine print that signs them up for a monthly subscription to a product or service they do not want or need. Then a barely noticeable $5 or $10 charge shows up on the cardholder’s statement the next month. These costs often seem minor until the accumulated charges get out of control.