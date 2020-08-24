Amazon has introduced a low-cost version of Audible, which calls itself the world’s largest collection of audio books.

For $7.95 per month, Audible Plus costs about half the price of its original Audible subscription package.

In its Monday (Aug. 24) announcement, Audible said Audible Plus offers members a bigger selection and unlimited access to a catalog that includes more than 68,000 hours of content and 11,000 titles spanning documentaries, comedy, journalism, kids, podcasts, wellness, self-development, theater and more.

Programs from Audible Plus, now in its preview phase, can be streamed or downloaded for listening offline, the announcement said. In addition to the Audible app, the Plus catalog will also be available on Alexa-enabled devices and Amazon Fire tablets.

The new offering joins Audible’s premium subscription option, now called Audible Premium Plus. For $14.95, members get access to the Plus catalog. As a bonus, subscribers will get one credit a month which can be used for content outside the Plus catalog, regardless of price or length.

“New Audible Originals come from a wide range of talent including Common, St. Vincent, Blake Griffin, Jesse Eisenberg, Tom Morello, Kevin Bacon, David Koepp, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kate Mara, Tayari Jones and Harvey Fierstein, among many other celebrated creators and performers,” Audible said on its website. “The content slate will continue to grow alongside various technical enhancements over the coming months.”

New customers interested in signing up to preview Audible Plus can do so beginning Thursday (Aug. 27).

