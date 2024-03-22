Microsoft Launches AI-Optimized Devices for Business Users

Microsoft has announced the launch of two new devices designed exclusively for business users: the Surface Pro 10 for Business and the Surface Laptop 6 for Business.

These devices are the first in the Surface lineup to be optimized for artificial intelligence (AI), featuring the new Copilot key on their keyboards for accelerated access to AI experiences, Microsoft said in a Thursday (March 21) blog post.

The Surface Pro 10 for Business is a high-performance device powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, according to the post. It is the first Microsoft device in the Intel platform to support 5G connectivity, allowing it to adapt to various work scenarios. The device also features a custom-designed durable anti-reflective coating for excellent visibility and a new Ultrawide Studio Camera for enhanced video calling.

The Surface Laptop 6 for Business, powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra H-Series processors, is designed to be the ultimate business laptop, the post said. It offers a superior typing experience and includes the Copilot key for easy access to AI capabilities. It is available in 13.5” and 15” PixelSense touchscreen displays with anti-reflective and adaptive color technology.

Both devices deliver industry-leading security features, being certified Secured-Core PCs with Enhanced Sign-In Security (ESS) enabled by default, per the post. The Surface Pro 10 also includes a new NFC reader for secure authentication.

Microsoft’s commitment to accessibility, sustainability, security and modern IT tools is evident in these new devices, according to the blog post. They incorporate sustainability features, with a significant amount of recycled content in their enclosures, and are designed to be easily serviced and repaired. Microsoft also provides modern tools for IT management, such as the Surface Management Portal and the Surface IT Toolkit.

The Surface Pro 10 for Business and Surface Laptop 6 for Business are available for pre-order starting Thursday (March 21), with shipping to customers scheduled to begin on April 9, according to the post.

Microsoft began rolling out Copilot in September, saying the AI-powered assistant is designed to transform how users interact with technology.

It was reported in November that the Microsoft 365 Copilot AI for its Office app business subscribers could deliver more than $10 billion in annualized revenue by 2026.